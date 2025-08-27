Fortnite: How to get the Roly Poly

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is known as Shock ‘N Awesome and the island is battling a bug infestation. It appears bugs can be friendly after all, indicated by the Roly Poly landing on the Fortnite island. As one of the fastest and most efficient ways to travel in a battle royale match, you’ll want to know where to find a Roly Poly and how to use it.

Roly Poly aside, this update also brought the Precision Airstrike to the game, changes to the Blitz mode, and the introduction of Fortnite Festival Season 10, headlined by the virtual band, Gorillaz.

How to get a Roly Poly in Fortnite

The Roly Poly can be found all over the Chapter 6 Season 4 map, particularly in and around points of interest. Each bug has a different name and color, but they all have the same function. They can be found curled up on the ground and all you have to do is interact with a Roly Poly to jump inside.

Once you’re inside, there are various moves you can perform as you use the bug’s unique abilities. You can make the bug bounce and dive bounce, as well as rev up the creature. When you charge it up and gain momentum, you’ll be thrown up high, making it one of the best options to navigate difficult terrain.

With that said, if a Roly Poly is attacked by an opponent or takes damage, it will shoot you out of it. The bug turns red and curls up in fear, so you’ll have to interact with the creature to calm it down before you can use it again. However, if the Roly Poly runs out of stamina or is too damaged, indicated by the purple bar at the bottom of your screen, it will become unusable. There’s no way to recharge or heal the Roly Poly, so if you want to continue travelling in one, you’re going to have to locate a new one.