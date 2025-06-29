Fortnite: How to Play Red Light, Green Light | Squid Grounds Reload

To celebrate the launch of Squid Game Season 3, the hit Netflix series has released a collaboration with Fortnite. The Reload mode now has a dedicated Squid Grounds map that is inspired by the series. Within the Fortnite Squid Grounds map is a playable Red Light, Green Light mini game. Do you have what it takes to survive?

Red Light, Green Light is one of the most notable games in the show, featuring in Squid Game Season 1 and Season 2. It sees contestants placed in an enclosed field with a large robotic doll named Young-hee. Anyone caught moving when the doll shouts “red light” is shot dead.

How to play Red Light, Green Light in Fortnite

The Red Light, Green Light mini game can be found in the fittingly named Red Greens point of interest on the Squid Grounds map. Head down the multicolored stairs that are towards the center of the location. Through the double doors on the bottom floor is where the Red Light, Green Light game takes place.

When you open the doors, be careful not to immediately step inside the arena, as the Cuddle Team Leader version of the Young-hee robot may already be facing you, which will result in you quickly being eliminated. When the robot is facing the wall and the music plays, you can make your way to the front of the arena. When the robot turns around and the music stops, you must stand completely still.

If you make it to the front of the arena alive, you will be greeted with rare chests that contain high-tier loot.

Fortnite’s take on Young-hee isn’t the only threat here. Red Greens is a popular landing spot among players, with many of them eager to try their hand at Red Light, Green Light. Stay aware of your surroundings, or risk being eliminated by opponents who may challenge you before the mini game starts, or waiting for you afterwards.

Squid Grounds is the only map in the Reload playlist during its launch weekend and will replace Oasis when the map rotation resumes on June 30 at 7am ET.