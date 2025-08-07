The sky has cracked and reality is disrupted in Season 5 OG. The tropical oasis that is Paradise Palms has returned to the map, along with the Lazy Links resort, and Viking Village landmark. As always, a new Fortnite season means a fresh battle pass full of cosmetics, and OG Season 5 is no different.
Unlock free and premium rewards in the OG Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite experience. To own the throwback battle pass, you must purchase it for 1,000 V-Bucks. This battle pass contains three stylish skins inspired by the original Season 5 and a range of matching cosmetics.
Fortnite OG Season 5 battle pass contents
Here are all the rewards available to earn across the six pages of the Season 5 battle pass.
Page 1
- Redline Racer Skin (instant unlock)
- Redline Wrecker Pickaxe
- Red Lines Contrail (free tier)
- Lazy Mayhem Loading Screen
- Redline’s Revenge Weapon Wrap
- Redline Scout Glider (free tier)
- Burning Sparks Spray
- Mounted Muffler Back Bling
Page 2
- Bike To Go Emote (free tier)
- Afterburn Wrecker Pickaxe
- Afterburn Muffler Back Bling
- Burning GG Dice Emoticon (free tier)
- Afterburn Scout Glider
- Banner Icon
- Afterburn Racer Skin
Page 3
- Sea Bobber Pickaxe
- Loot Break Loading Screen (free tier)
- Tidal Floatie Back Bling
- Floatie Faaller Contrail
- Duck! Spray
- Lifeboard Glider (free tier)
- Unhappy Sun Emoticon
- Tide Strider Skin
Page 4
- Rescue Run Emote
- Riptide Bobber Pickaxe (free tier)
- Riptide Lifeboard Glider
- Sea Sentry Weapon Wrap (free tier)
- Banner Icon
- Riptide Floatie Back Bling
- Riptide Strider Skin
Page 5
- Rift Break Emote
- Fox Clan Leader Weapon Wrap
- Fully Charged Drift Spray (free tier)
- Riftreaver’s Edge Pickaxe
- Fox Drifter Glider
- Trickster’s Shield Back Bling (free tier)
- Fox’s Rift Contrail
- Riftreaver Drift Skin
Page 6
- Riftshadow’s Edge Pickaxe (free tier)
- Banner Icon
- Shadow Trickster’s Back Bling
- Storm’s Drift Loading Screen
- Shadow Fox Drifter Glider (free tier)
- Sign of the Fox Emoticon
- Riftshadow Drift Skin
The Fortnite OG Season 5 battle pass will expire on October 3, 2025.