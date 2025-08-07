Gameranx

Ride the wave through the unknown.

The sky has cracked and reality is disrupted in Season 5 OG. The tropical oasis that is Paradise Palms has returned to the map, along with the Lazy Links resort, and Viking Village landmark. As always, a new Fortnite season means a fresh battle pass full of cosmetics, and OG Season 5 is no different.

Unlock free and premium rewards in the OG Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite experience. To own the throwback battle pass, you must purchase it for 1,000 V-Bucks. This battle pass contains three stylish skins inspired by the original Season 5 and a range of matching cosmetics.

Fortnite OG Season 5 battle pass contents

Here are all the rewards available to earn across the six pages of the Season 5 battle pass.

Page 1

  • Redline Racer Skin (instant unlock)
  • Redline Wrecker Pickaxe
  • Red Lines Contrail (free tier)
  • Lazy Mayhem Loading Screen
  • Redline’s Revenge Weapon Wrap
  • Redline Scout Glider (free tier)
  • Burning Sparks Spray
  • Mounted Muffler Back Bling

Page 2

  • Bike To Go Emote (free tier)
  • Afterburn Wrecker Pickaxe
  • Afterburn Muffler Back Bling
  • Burning GG Dice Emoticon (free tier)
  • Afterburn Scout Glider
  • Banner Icon
  • Afterburn Racer Skin

Page 3

  • Sea Bobber Pickaxe
  • Loot Break Loading Screen (free tier)
  • Tidal Floatie Back Bling
  • Floatie Faaller Contrail
  • Duck! Spray
  • Lifeboard Glider (free tier)
  • Unhappy Sun Emoticon
  • Tide Strider Skin

Page 4

  • Rescue Run Emote
  • Riptide Bobber Pickaxe (free tier)
  • Riptide Lifeboard Glider
  • Sea Sentry Weapon Wrap (free tier)
  • Banner Icon
  • Riptide Floatie Back Bling
  • Riptide Strider Skin

Page 5

  • Rift Break Emote
  • Fox Clan Leader Weapon Wrap
  • Fully Charged Drift Spray (free tier)
  • Riftreaver’s Edge Pickaxe
  • Fox Drifter Glider
  • Trickster’s Shield Back Bling (free tier)
  • Fox’s Rift Contrail
  • Riftreaver Drift Skin

Page 6

  • Riftshadow’s Edge Pickaxe (free tier)
  • Banner Icon
  • Shadow Trickster’s Back Bling
  • Storm’s Drift Loading Screen
  • Shadow Fox Drifter Glider (free tier)
  • Sign of the Fox Emoticon
  • Riftshadow Drift Skin

The Fortnite OG Season 5 battle pass will expire on October 3, 2025.

