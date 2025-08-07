The sky has cracked and reality is disrupted in Season 5 OG. The tropical oasis that is Paradise Palms has returned to the map, along with the Lazy Links resort, and Viking Village landmark. As always, a new Fortnite season means a fresh battle pass full of cosmetics, and OG Season 5 is no different.

Unlock free and premium rewards in the OG Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite experience. To own the throwback battle pass, you must purchase it for 1,000 V-Bucks. This battle pass contains three stylish skins inspired by the original Season 5 and a range of matching cosmetics.

Fortnite OG Season 5 battle pass contents

Here are all the rewards available to earn across the six pages of the Season 5 battle pass.

Page 1

Redline Racer Skin (instant unlock)

Redline Wrecker Pickaxe

Red Lines Contrail (free tier)

Lazy Mayhem Loading Screen

Redline’s Revenge Weapon Wrap

Redline Scout Glider (free tier)

Burning Sparks Spray

Mounted Muffler Back Bling

Page 2

Bike To Go Emote (free tier)

Afterburn Wrecker Pickaxe

Afterburn Muffler Back Bling

Burning GG Dice Emoticon (free tier)

Afterburn Scout Glider

Banner Icon

Afterburn Racer Skin

Page 3

Sea Bobber Pickaxe

Loot Break Loading Screen (free tier)

Tidal Floatie Back Bling

Floatie Faaller Contrail

Duck! Spray

Lifeboard Glider (free tier)

Unhappy Sun Emoticon

Tide Strider Skin

Page 4

Rescue Run Emote

Riptide Bobber Pickaxe (free tier)

Riptide Lifeboard Glider

Sea Sentry Weapon Wrap (free tier)

Banner Icon

Riptide Floatie Back Bling

Riptide Strider Skin

Page 5

Rift Break Emote

Fox Clan Leader Weapon Wrap

Fully Charged Drift Spray (free tier)

Riftreaver’s Edge Pickaxe

Fox Drifter Glider

Trickster’s Shield Back Bling (free tier)

Fox’s Rift Contrail

Riftreaver Drift Skin

Page 6

Riftshadow’s Edge Pickaxe (free tier)

Banner Icon

Shadow Trickster’s Back Bling

Storm’s Drift Loading Screen

Shadow Fox Drifter Glider (free tier)

Sign of the Fox Emoticon

Riftshadow Drift Skin

The Fortnite OG Season 5 battle pass will expire on October 3, 2025.