Fortnite: Season 4 OG Pass Contents

Fortnite OG has transitioned into Season 4, bringing back Dusty Divot, Risky Reels, and the beloved Shopping Cart. There will even be a Blast Off live event, the first of its kind in OG playlists. As always, Fortnite OG has its own dedicated battle pass, bringing throwback cosmetics into the mix.
The OG Pass is priced at 1,000 V-Bucks and has 45 tiers of rewards inspired by Chapter 1 Season 4. A blend of free and premium rewards are up for grabs which are unlocked by earning XP.
Here are all the rewards that make up the Season 4 OG battle pass:
Page 1
- O.M.E.G.A. Suit Alpha Skin (instant unlock)
- O.M.E.G.A. Aerial Glider
- Heavy Metal Omega Spray (free tier)
- Charge Pack Back Bling
- O.M.E.G.A. Diagnostic Emote
- O.M.E.G.A. Spear Pickaxe (free tier)
- O.M.E.G.A. Defense Loading Screen
- Circuitry Dropper Contrail
Page 2
- O.M.E.G.A. Spear Pickaxe Alternate Style
- Banner Icon (free tier)
- Alpha Altimeter Weapon Wrap
- Flaming Horns Emoticon
- Golden Charge Pack (free tier)
- O.M.E.G.A. Aerial Glider Alternate Style
- O.M.E.G.A. Suit Gold Skin
Page 3
- Masterpiece Bubble Glider
- Paint Pummelers Pickaxe (free tier)
- Soaring Sprays Contrail
- Teknique’s Masterpiece Spray
- Tagger’s Delight Weapon Wrap
- Tag The Rocket Loading Screen (free tier)
- Traffic Tilter Back Bling
- Street Wave Teknique Skin
Page 4
- Paint Pummelers Pickaxe Alternate Style
- Tagger’s Groove Emote (free tier)
- Banner Icon
- Masterpiece Bubble Glider Alternate Style
- Roy G Barf Emoticon (free tier)
- Dark Traffic Tilter Back Bling
- Dark Wave Teknique Skin
Page 5
- Voltaic Vice Pickaxe
- Visitor’s Resistance Spray (free tier)
- Seven Glider
- Banner Icon
- Reality Jet Back Bling
- Visitor’s Signal Contrail (free tier)
- Visitation Reality Loading Screen
- The Visitor Reality Unknown Skin
Page 6
- Visitor’s Reflexes Emote
- Intentions Unknown Weapon Wrap (free tier)
- Stealth Reality Jet Back Bling
- Seven Shots Emoticon
- Stealth Seven Glider (free tier)
- Voltaic Vice Pickaxe
- The Visitor Stealth Armor
The contents of the Fortnite OG Season 4 Pass are available to earn until August 8, 2025, leaving plenty of time to work through all the rewards. Story, weekly, daily, and milestone quests across a multitude of Fortnite experiences all offer XP rewards to help you advance through the cosmetics.