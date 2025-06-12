Fortnite: Season 4 OG Pass Contents

Fortnite OG has transitioned into Season 4, bringing back Dusty Divot, Risky Reels, and the beloved Shopping Cart. There will even be a Blast Off live event, the first of its kind in OG playlists. As always, Fortnite OG has its own dedicated battle pass, bringing throwback cosmetics into the mix.

The OG Pass is priced at 1,000 V-Bucks and has 45 tiers of rewards inspired by Chapter 1 Season 4. A blend of free and premium rewards are up for grabs which are unlocked by earning XP.

Turn back time

Here are all the rewards that make up the Season 4 OG battle pass:

Page 1

O.M.E.G.A. Suit Alpha Skin (instant unlock)

O.M.E.G.A. Aerial Glider

Heavy Metal Omega Spray (free tier)

Charge Pack Back Bling

O.M.E.G.A. Diagnostic Emote

O.M.E.G.A. Spear Pickaxe (free tier)

O.M.E.G.A. Defense Loading Screen

Circuitry Dropper Contrail

Page 2

O.M.E.G.A. Spear Pickaxe Alternate Style

Banner Icon (free tier)

Alpha Altimeter Weapon Wrap

Flaming Horns Emoticon

Golden Charge Pack (free tier)

O.M.E.G.A. Aerial Glider Alternate Style

O.M.E.G.A. Suit Gold Skin

Page 3

Masterpiece Bubble Glider

Paint Pummelers Pickaxe (free tier)

Soaring Sprays Contrail

Teknique’s Masterpiece Spray

Tagger’s Delight Weapon Wrap

Tag The Rocket Loading Screen (free tier)

Traffic Tilter Back Bling

Street Wave Teknique Skin

Page 4

Paint Pummelers Pickaxe Alternate Style

Tagger’s Groove Emote (free tier)

Banner Icon

Masterpiece Bubble Glider Alternate Style

Roy G Barf Emoticon (free tier)

Dark Traffic Tilter Back Bling

Dark Wave Teknique Skin

Page 5

Voltaic Vice Pickaxe

Visitor’s Resistance Spray (free tier)

Seven Glider

Banner Icon

Reality Jet Back Bling

Visitor’s Signal Contrail (free tier)

Visitation Reality Loading Screen

The Visitor Reality Unknown Skin

Page 6

Visitor’s Reflexes Emote

Intentions Unknown Weapon Wrap (free tier)

Stealth Reality Jet Back Bling

Seven Shots Emoticon

Stealth Seven Glider (free tier)

Voltaic Vice Pickaxe

The Visitor Stealth Armor

The contents of the Fortnite OG Season 4 Pass are available to earn until August 8, 2025, leaving plenty of time to work through all the rewards. Story, weekly, daily, and milestone quests across a multitude of Fortnite experiences all offer XP rewards to help you advance through the cosmetics.