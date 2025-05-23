Fortnite: How to get the Free Iridia Vayne Skin

What’s better than gaming with your friends and earning free rewards along the way? Fortnite is allowing you to do just that by giving away the Iridia Vayne skin, pickaxe, back bling, and more.

Whether it’s through the numerous battle pass pages, in-game item shop, or through completing quests, Fortnite provides fans with opportunities to add free cosmetics to lockers. All players can rock the Iridia Vayne outfit, along with matching cosmetics to complete the look. There’s even a Jam Track thrown in there for good measure, at no extra cost.

How to earn Iridia Vayne skin in Fortnite

Each day until May 31, 2025, a new Party Up – Celestial Strike Quest will unlock for you and your party to complete. This means you will have to grab a friend and complete challenges together. The quest requirements will alternate between:

Earning a certain amount of XP in creator-made experiences in a party with friends.

Earning a certain amount of XP in “By Epic” experiences in a party with friends.

Here are all the rewards available to earn and how many Party Up quests you need to complete to add each one to your locker:

Complete 1 Party Up – Celestial Strike Quest: Alien Boy Jam Track by Oliver Tree

Complete 2 Party Up – Celestial Strike Quests: Victory Plume Spray

Complete 3 Party Up – Celestial Strike Quests: Opaline Slashers Pickaxe

Complete 4 Party Up – Celestial Strike Quests: Confident Iridia Spray

Complete 5 Party Up – Celestial Strike Quests: Peacock’s Dream Wrap

Complete 6 Party Up – Celestial Strike Quests: Opaline Scabbard Back Bling

Complete 7 Party Up – Celestial Strike Quests: High Five! Emoticon

Complete 8 Party Up – Celestial Strike Quests: Origami Battalion Emote

Complete 9 Party Up – Celestial Strike Quests: Iridia Vayne Outfit

Notably, the Celestial Strike Quests can be completed with any of your friends, contrasting previous Reboot Rally questlines where you had to find eligible players to join up with.

The Iridia Vayne skin and matching cosmetics are available to unlock in Fortnite until the end of Chapter 6 Season 3 on June 7, 2025.