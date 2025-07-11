Fortnite: How to Unlock Superman Skins

Remember when the Fortnite mid-season skin was considered a secret skin? Me neither, especially since the current mid-season skin was revealed to be Superman with the announcement of the Chapter 6 Season 3 content drop. After a long wait, the questline to unlock the Fortnite Superman skins and matching cosmetics are now live.

To become the owner of the Superman skins and all the corresponding cosmetics, you must own the Chapter 6 Season 3 battle pass. The battle pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks, but there are a small number of free Superman cosmetics that players working through the free tiers can earn to get involved in the action.

How to unlock Superman skins and cosmetics

To get your hands on Superman cosmetics, you must earn account levels:

Page 1

Daily Flight Glider – Earn 2 account levels

Earn 2 account levels The Confrontation Loading Screen (free tier) – Earn 4 account levels

Earn 4 account levels Gleaming Hope Emoticon – Earn 6 account levels

Earn 6 account levels Kryptonian Crest Spray – Earn 8 account levels

Earn 8 account levels Super Cape Back Bling (free tier) – Earn 10 account levels

Earn 10 account levels Superman Outfit – Earn 12 account levels

Page 2

Super Save Emote – Earn 14 account levels

Earn 14 account levels Superman Banner Icon (free tier) – Earn 16 account levels

Earn 16 account levels Super Cape Pen and Ink Back Bling – Earn 18 account levels

Earn 18 account levels Look Up! Loading Screen – Earn 20 account levels

Earn 20 account levels Crystal Smasher Pickaxe (free tier) – Earn 22 account levels

Earn 22 account levels Superman Pen and Ink Outfit – Earn 24 account levels

That’s not all that has come with the Superman update. Superman’s Call crystal has a chance to spawn in every battle royale match, giving one player on the island Superman powers. Also, the Exotic Unstable Bounce Grenade and Exotic Unstable Thunderclap DMR join the loot pool, along with a Surging Speed Boon that sees you sprint at superhuman speed.

From July 15, a new point of interest known as Superman’s Fortress of Solitude will be a superhero homebase, depicting an icy castle from the depths of Arctic tundra.

The Superman skins and cosmetics are available to claim until the end of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on August 8, 2025.