Fortnite: Where to Find Golden Llamas

As Midas returns to Fortnite yet again, the island has gone gold in Chapter 6 Season 2, due to his infamous touch. One item that has turned to gold in Fortnite is Llamas and finding three Golden Llamas is a quest in battle royale modes. Whether you want to complete the quest or get your hands on the loot that is inside a Golden Llama, this guide has all the details you need to know on how to find them.

Loot Llamas have become a staple in Fortnite, but they are extremely rare. Golden Llamas are similar to regular Loot Llamas, but with a gold shine to them. Although this is handy in spotting them from a distance, tracking one down in the first place is the hardest part of this challenge.

How to find Golden Llamas in Fortnite

Just like regular Llamas, Golden Llamas spawn at random and aren’t easy to find. To increase your chances of finding a Golden Llama, you need to explore as much of the map as possible during a match. There are a variety of ways to cover a lot of distance, with the best way being to hop in a vehicle and drive around the map to see if you spot a Golden Llama. Since Golden Llamas appear at random, they can be absolutely anywhere on the island.

Chapter 6 Season 2 is home to a variety of options that boost mobility. If you don’t use a vehicle, you can use a Rocket Drill to soar through the skies and view your surrounding area from above. Also, the Kneecapper baseball bat allows you to sprint faster when you are moving on foot.

Once you find a Golden Llama, all you have to do is interact with it to grab the loot that is inside. The challenge asks you to open three Golden Llamas, so you’ll have to search the map high and low in multiple different matches.

When you interact with the third and final Golden Llama, the quest will be marked as complete and you will be awarded 30,000 XP for your efforts.