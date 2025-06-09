Fortnite: How to use Krypto Treats

From zero to hero, the next generation of heroes rise up at Supernova Academy in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Your goal is to save the day against the problematic Daigo and his minions as they siphon energy from the island. The season has everything a superhero could possibly need, futuristic points of interest, a themed battle pass, and Hero items that grant you special abilities. A superhero isn’t complete without their companion and you can summon your very own using Fortnite Krypto Treats.

A Krypto Treat is essentially a mini airstrike, raining damage from above within a certain radius. Like many explosives, they can be thrown wherever you want. The cause of that damage is Superman’s furry companion, Krypto, swooping in with his own superhero cape. Don’t worry, no dogs are harmed with the use of this item.

More Fortnite guides

Is it a bird, is it a plane…

Despite being a Mythic, Krypto Treats can be found by looting regular chests across the Fortnite island. They come in stacks of two and are used to summon the canine friend.

When you throw down a Krypto Treat, the superdog will dive bomb from above to collect the treat. The dog’s enthusiasm results in them smashing into the ground directly where the treat is thrown, dealing 100 damage to enemies that are inside of the in the impact zone.

The fluffy companion will stick around for a few seconds, before darting back into the sky. No, you can’t pet the dog.

Krypto Treats are extremely useful in Fortnite as unsuspecting foes have no chance to scurry away from the devastating hit. In addition, it’s a valuable tool to destroy buildings and structures that an opponent may be hiding inside. If you can hold onto a Krypto Treat until the final circle of a match, enemies are going to have a difficult time staying alive.