Fortnite: How to get Superman’s Call Crystal Mythic

Superman has joined Fortnite, bringing a range of new content, including Superman’s Call Crystal Mythic. Players can become Superman in a match to use his energy to tear down buildings and eliminate any unfortunate foes from above.

Looking back, Fortnite has deployed its fair share of dominant Mythics. From the Godzilla Mythic that had to go through multiple rounds of tuning, to the Ultra Doom Mythic that spawned on Doom’s Island, players have absorbed some strong abilities. Superman has the potential to rank highly in comparison to past Mythics.

How to get Superman’s Call Crystal Mythic in Fortnite

Superman’s Call crystal has the chance to spawn in every Fortnite battle royale and Zero Build match. When it spawns, it will appear as a black and white Superman icon that pulses yellow on your map. Only one crystal will spawn, meaning the first player to collect the crystal will be the only one that can wield Superman’s powers. When the crystal is obtainable, you will get a notification on your screen which reads “Superman’s call has appeared.”

Once you’re at Superman’s Call crystal, simply run into it and your character will begin transforming into Superman himself. A short cinematic will play, propelling you into the sky above the Fortnite island as Superman. From here, you can begin flying anywhere you’d like and use Superman’s deadly powers.

You can soar the skies with fast flying, melt structures and shred through opponent’s health bars with heat vision, and punch your enemies or the ground with superhuman strength.

Continue causing chaos as Superman for just over four minutes, or until you are eliminated. Track how long you have left in the suit using the bar at the bottom of your screen. Despite your might, you will be vulnerable as your exact location will be on the map for the whole lobby to see. If enemies manage to eliminate you with their weapons, you will rift into the game and land back in the fight as your regular character.