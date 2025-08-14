Fortnite: How to Open Bunkers | Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 goes by the name of Shock ‘N Awesome and the map has been taken over by a bug invasion. To fight off the pests, you’re going to want to access the best loot in the game which can be found in Bunkers.

There are many secrets around the Fortnite island, with O.X.R. Bunkers being one of them. They’re similar to the way in which Bunkers and Vaults have worked in past seasons, but they’re tied to your O.X.R. rank.

How to open Bunkers in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

All Bunkers are locked behind huge metal doors with the letter “A” on the front of them. This means you have to reach O.X.R. Rank A in order to open the door and access the contents inside. You can still approach a Bunker when you’re below Rank A, but you won’t be able to gain entry.

As you’re eliminating bugs, enemy players, and looting Chests, your O.X.R. rank will increase. All players will start each match with C rank, and can rise through the ranks of B, A, S, and S+. O.X.R. rank is shared among all members of a party. Your rank can be viewed on the right-hand side of your screen at any point during a match.

When you reach O.X.R Rank A, Bunkers will automatically be marked on your map. There are four on the island and they can be found at the following locations:

In the snowy mountain, south of Foxy Floodgate.

In the mountain to the north of Shiny Shafts.

Between the south of Utopia City and north of the colorful meadows.

Southwest of the First Order Base, where the snow ends.

O.X.R. Bunkers are well worth your time, as they’re the only place you can obtain Exotic weapons. The Exotic weapons in Chapter 6 Season 4 are:

Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle – After successfully hitting an enemy, its damage output increases with subsequent successful hits.

After successfully hitting an enemy, its damage output increases with subsequent successful hits. Double Trouble – Two shotguns that can be double-pumped (swapped between with no delay.)

Two shotguns that can be double-pumped (swapped between with no delay.) Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher – Lobs Shockwave Grenades that cause a slowdown effect mid-air to both enemies and allies.

Lobs Shockwave Grenades that cause a slowdown effect mid-air to both enemies and allies. Marksman Wrecker Revolver – Wrecker Revolver but with a higher hip fire rate and headshot multiplier.

Wrecker Revolver but with a higher hip fire rate and headshot multiplier. Exotic Slap Berry Fizz – Flowberry Fizz that also grants Slap.

Expect to find plenty of heals, ammo, and chests to open as you navigate the interior of these high-tech Bunkers.