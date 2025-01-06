Fortnite: All NPC Locations in Chapter 6 Season 1

With every new Fortnite season comes a fresh set of NPCs and this guide will show you each and every NPC location in Chapter 6 Season 1.

In total, there are 18 characters that make up the current NPC pool. Some new additions were made with the Winterfest update.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 NPC locations

Here are all the details on where you will find each NPC, as well as the items you’ll be able to purchase from them:

Bushranger – Has three spawn points in the Nightshift Forest point of interest, one on the south side, a second on the northeast side, and the third on the northwest side. (Holo Twister Assault Rifle and Shields.)

Cinder – North of the Shining Span point of interest, past the gas station. (Heavy Specialist and Twinfire Auto Shotgun.)

Doughberman – At the Twinkle Terrace point of interest. (Holo Twister Assault Rifle and Chug Splash.)

Durrr Taisho – Inside a building on the southeast side of Seaport City point of interest. (Rift To Go, Surgefire Submachine Gun, and Med Kit.)

Helsie – North side of Canyon Crossing point of interest. (Medic Specialist and Health Patch Up.)

Daigo – North side of Masked Meadows point of interest. (Void Oni Mask and Fire Oni Mask.)

Mizuki – At the Lost Lake point of interest. (Supply Specialist, Sentinel Pump Shotgun, and Holo Twister Assault Rifle.)

Noir – At the main building towards the center of the Seaport City point of interest. (Suppressed Pistol and Chug Splash.)

Nyanja – South side of Canyon Crossing point of interest. (Twinfire Auto Shotgun and Shockwave Grenade.)

Kendo – By the pond that sits to the northeast of Nightshift Forest and southeast of Twinkle Terrace (Rift To Go and Oni Shotgun.)

Ryuji – Has five spawn points. At the main body of water to the southeast of Nightshift Forest, at the turtle to the northwest of Lost Lake, at the water on the south side of Whiffy Wharf, at the water northeast of Masked Meadows, or at the water northeast of Brutal Boxcars. (Oni Shotgun.)

Mariah Carey – On the mountain to the southeast of Brutal Boxcars point of interest. (Holiday Gifts and Health Patch up.)

Santa Snoop Dogg – In the lodge that is southwest of Mariah Carey's location. (Sentinel Pump Shotgun and Prop Disguise.)

Santa Shaq – At the tennis court that's on the east side of Masked Meadows. (Rift To Go, Shockwave Grenade, and Health Patch Up.)

Sgt. Winter – At the aeroplane debris in the mountains, to the northwest of Masked Meadows. (Twister Assault Rifle and Blizzard Grenade.)

Shadow Blade Hope – Roaming around the floors of the main building that's on the south side of the Hopeful Heights point of interest. (Fury Assault Rifle and Rift To Go.)

Vengeance Jones – Roaming around the floors of the main building that's on the south side of the Hopeful Heights point of interest. (Surgefire Submachine Gun.)

Vi – In the meadows that are north of Hopeful Heights. (Scout Specialist, Surgefire Submachine Gun, and Shockwave Grenade.)

The NPCs that have multiple spawn locations will only spawn in one of the listed spots per match. However, the remaining members of the roster have fixed spawn points in battle royale modes.