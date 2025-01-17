Fortnite: How to Unlock Godzilla Skins

The wait is over as the highly anticipated Godzilla crossover has landed in Fortnite and, of course, that means there are Godzilla skins for players to get their hands on. If you want to jump out of the battle bus as the monstrous titan, this guide has all the details you need to know.

The appearance of the Godzilla outfit is exactly what you’d expect. There is a Fortnite twist which will see the skin begin to glow after achieving your first elimination in a match and subsequent kills will result in the skin glowing even brighter.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to become Godzilla | Fortnite: All NPC Locations in Chapter 6 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to get Your 2024 Fortnite Wrapped | Fortnite: How to get the Free Chord Kahele Skin | Fortnite: How to Damage Demons | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Open the Secret Magic Mosses Vault | Fortnite: How to Open the Secret Nightshift Forest Vault | Fortnite: All Boons and How to get Them | Fortnite: How to get Fire and Void Oni Masks | Fortnite: How to Enable Simple Edit | Fortnite: All New, Unvaulted, and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Night Rose | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Shogun X |

How to unlock Godzilla skins in Fortnite

Before you are able to access the Godzilla skins, you must own the Chapter 6 Season 1 battle pass. Owners of the battle pass can then begin unlocking the rewards by earning account levels. Keep in mind that account levels you accumulate after January 17, 2025 only count towards the rewards, not your existing account level.

Here are all the Godzilla rewards and how many account levels you need to earn to unlock each one:

Lil’ Godzilla Attack Emote – 2 account levels

2 account levels Godzilla Awaits Spray – 6 account levels

6 account levels Evolved Heat Ray Weapon Wrap – 10 account levels

10 account levels Godzilla Evolved Outfit – 12 account levels

12 account levels Mothra Glider – 14 account levels

14 account levels Energized Exo-Spine Back Bling – 18 account levels

18 account levels Woodblock Print Godzilla Spray – 20 account levels

20 account levels Energized Godzilla Outfit – 24 account levels

Whether you own the battle pass or not, there are free Godzilla rewards available to earn which are:

Godzilla Loading Screen – 4 account levels

4 account levels Godzilla’s Exo-Spine Back Bling – 8 account levels

8 account levels Charged Titanus Gojira Emote – 16 account levels

16 account levels Crystal Fang Pickaxe – 22 account levels

That’s not all that the Godzilla crossover has brought to Fortnite. In fact, players have the chance to become Godzilla in battle royale matches and take advantage of its special abilities. These abilities are a Roar that reveals nearby players, a Mighty Stomp Attack that sends players within its radius flying, and a Heat Ray that allows you to shred through player health and structures.

The Godzilla cosmetics can be unlocked until Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 ends on February 21, 2025.

s