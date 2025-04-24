Until Dawn Director Reminds Fans This Is Not A Direct Copy Of The Game

We’re seeing this real boom lately when it comes to video game IPs getting their proper dues. With new thrilling television and movie adaptations, we’re getting far better experiences than in the past. There doesn’t seem to be any slowing down right now on what video game franchises will get adapted, and tomorrow, we’re getting a new one tossed into the theaters. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on it, Until Dawn, the movie will be arriving on April 25, 2025.

There’s a big fandom behind Until Dawn and the careful work Supermassive Games put into it paid off big time. Released back in 2015, the title continues to find new players today. It’s a thrilling cinematic interactive drama experience. However, don’t go into the movie tomorrow thinking it will be a direct adaptation of the Until Dawn video game narrative. Instead, the film will expand on the universe by offering players a new story to sit in on.

Talking to Bloody Disgusting, David F. Sandberg, the director behind the upcoming movie, discussed what to expect. The interview touched on a few subjects, but we want to focus on a quick reminder of what not to expect. Here’s what the director had to say when asked about the balance of making a horror movie and adapting the video game.

You definitely want to strike a good balance, but what I liked about the script was that they didn’t try to just do what the game already did so well. The game is like a 10 hour movie–which is a lot to work with–so I like that [the screenwriters] did an expansion of the world instead of trying to do what we’ve already seen. So it’s more Until Dawn instead of the same Until Dawn. For me, it was such a joy to [implement] all these different genres and go all out with practical effects and monsters. But it was a balance in that you want a movie that can be enjoyed by the people who haven’t played the game, but it also needs to fit into this established universe, and we have these things [in the film] that tie it all together. – David F. Sandberg

This movie still follows a similar setup. Viewers will watch a group of friends attempt to survive the night. Overall, the story is based around the disappearance of a girl named Melanie. Seeking answers, her sister and a few friends try to figure out what happened, ultimately leading them to a home that is stuck in a time loop.

The group is forced to survive various monsters and killers that show up. Each death resets the loop, with the group only having a few days to survive through the night. You can check out a trailer for the movie below while we wait for its official release, which is again set for tomorrow, April 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, the developers of Supermassive Games are still working through their next horror gameplay experience. You can learn a little more about their next game, Directive 8020, right here.