Directive 8020 Gets A New Spooky Trailer During State of Play

Supermassive Games has been on a roll in bringing horror games to the marketplace. Fortunately, that’s not changing as we know the next project coming out from this talented team is Directive 8020. Today, during the official PlayStation State of Play stream, the developers dropped a brand new trailer for the game.

Players who are familiar with The Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of games that Supermassive Games had previously released, might know what to expect here. It’s another survival horror experience, but this time is set in the future. Players step into a story that follows a group of characters from a colony ship that crash-lands on a planet several light years away from Earth.

As you know from past games, there will likely be plenty of narrative choices you make along the way and quick time events. Depending on your choices and your reaction time will likely determine how many individuals from this crashed colony ship have a chance of finding a way back home.

Fortunately, we know this game will land in the marketplace this year. During the latest trailer, which you can view below, the footage confirms a release on October 2, 2025. That’s just in time for the spooky season to roll in. Of course, you have plenty of time to check out some of Supermassive Games’ past titles as we wait for this one to roll around.

That said, we know that once Directive 8020 launches, it will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.