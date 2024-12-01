Fortnite: All New, Unvaulted, and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 1

After a record-breaking Chapter 2: Remix Finale concert, Epic Games are hoping to ride that momentum into Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. The season which is known as Hunters, will see you become a Ronin and fight even the darkest forces that are attempting to engulf the island. In order to do so, you’re going to need a strong set of weaponry on your side and that’s where the Fortnite Chapter 6 loot pool comes in.
For the debut of Chapter 6, all traditional weapons are now hitscan. The loot pool is compiled of a range of futuristic guns and melee options. Also, there are two masks that grant you unique powers.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 loot pool
Here are all the weapons and items you can expect to wield as you play in core battle royale modes.
New
- Holo Twister Assault Rifle
- Fury Assault Rifle
- Sentinel Pump Shotgun
- Twinfire Auto Shotgun
- Veiled Precision Submachine Gun
- Surgefire Submachine Gun
- Oni Shotgun
- Typhoon Blade
- Fire Oni Mask
- Void Oni Mask
Unvaulted
- Ranger Assault Rifle
- Lock On Pistol
- Rail Gun
- Suppressed Pistol
- Quad Launcher
- Grapple Blade
- Kinetic Blade
- Hunting Rifle
Vaulted
- Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic
- Meowdas’s Peow Peow Rifle Mythic
- TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic
- RG Minigun Mythic
- Ice Spice’s Rifle Mythic
- Ice Spice’s Grappler Mythic
- Juice WRLD’s Chug Cannon
- Kit’s Charge Shotgun
- Kit’s Shockwave Launcher
- Snoop Dogg Boogie Bomb
- Burst Assault Rifle
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Legacy Tactical Assault Rifle
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Drum Gun Legacy
- Pump Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Submachine Gun
- Pistol Pistol
- Dual Pistols
- Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
- Bolt-Action Sniper
- Rocket Launcher
- Bandage Bazooka
- Harpoon Gun
- Grappler
- Grenade
- Impulse Grenade
- Shockwave Grenade
- Clinger
- Remote Explosive
- Stink Bomb
- Minigun
- Jetpack
- Suppressed Submachine Gun
- Grenade Launcher
- Heavy Shotgun
- Rapid Fire Submachine Gun
- Tactical Submachine
- Scoped Revolver
- Suppressed Pistol
- Hunting Rifle
- Suppressed Sniper Rifle
- Dynamite
- Proximity Mine
- Flare Gun
- Charge Shotgun
- Legacy Hand Cannon
- Proximity Grenade Launcher
If previous seasons are anything to go by, we can expect more weapons to make their way into the loot pool as Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 continues to progress.