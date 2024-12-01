Fortnite: All New, Unvaulted, and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 1

After a record-breaking Chapter 2: Remix Finale concert, Epic Games are hoping to ride that momentum into Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. The season which is known as Hunters, will see you become a Ronin and fight even the darkest forces that are attempting to engulf the island. In order to do so, you’re going to need a strong set of weaponry on your side and that’s where the Fortnite Chapter 6 loot pool comes in.

For the debut of Chapter 6, all traditional weapons are now hitscan. The loot pool is compiled of a range of futuristic guns and melee options. Also, there are two masks that grant you unique powers.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 loot pool

Here are all the weapons and items you can expect to wield as you play in core battle royale modes.

New

Holo Twister Assault Rifle

Fury Assault Rifle

Sentinel Pump Shotgun

Twinfire Auto Shotgun

Veiled Precision Submachine Gun

Surgefire Submachine Gun

Oni Shotgun

Typhoon Blade

Fire Oni Mask

Void Oni Mask

Unvaulted

Ranger Assault Rifle

Lock On Pistol

Rail Gun

Suppressed Pistol

Quad Launcher

Grapple Blade

Kinetic Blade

Hunting Rifle

Vaulted

Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic

Meowdas’s Peow Peow Rifle Mythic

TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic

RG Minigun Mythic

Ice Spice’s Rifle Mythic

Ice Spice’s Grappler Mythic

Juice WRLD’s Chug Cannon

Kit’s Charge Shotgun

Kit’s Shockwave Launcher

Snoop Dogg Boogie Bomb

Burst Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Legacy Tactical Assault Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Drum Gun Legacy

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Submachine Gun

Pistol Pistol

Dual Pistols

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Bolt-Action Sniper

Rocket Launcher

Bandage Bazooka

Harpoon Gun

Grappler

Grenade

Impulse Grenade

Shockwave Grenade

Clinger

Remote Explosive

Stink Bomb

Minigun

Jetpack

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Grenade Launcher

Heavy Shotgun

Rapid Fire Submachine Gun

Tactical Submachine

Scoped Revolver

Suppressed Pistol

Hunting Rifle

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Dynamite

Proximity Mine

Flare Gun

Charge Shotgun

Legacy Hand Cannon

Proximity Grenade Launcher

If previous seasons are anything to go by, we can expect more weapons to make their way into the loot pool as Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 continues to progress.