Fortnite: All New, Unvaulted, and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 1

A futuristic feel.

After a record-breaking Chapter 2: Remix Finale concert, Epic Games are hoping to ride that momentum into Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. The season which is known as Hunters, will see you become a Ronin and fight even the darkest forces that are attempting to engulf the island. In order to do so, you’re going to need a strong set of weaponry on your side and that’s where the Fortnite Chapter 6 loot pool comes in.

For the debut of Chapter 6, all traditional weapons are now hitscan. The loot pool is compiled of a range of futuristic guns and melee options. Also, there are two masks that grant you unique powers.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 loot pool

Here are all the weapons and items you can expect to wield as you play in core battle royale modes.

New

  • Holo Twister Assault Rifle
  • Fury Assault Rifle
  • Sentinel Pump Shotgun
  • Twinfire Auto Shotgun
  • Veiled Precision Submachine Gun
  • Surgefire Submachine Gun
  • Oni Shotgun
  • Typhoon Blade
  • Fire Oni Mask
  • Void Oni Mask

Unvaulted

  • Ranger Assault Rifle
  • Lock On Pistol
  • Rail Gun
  • Suppressed Pistol
  • Quad Launcher
  • Grapple Blade
  • Kinetic Blade
  • Hunting Rifle

Vaulted

  • Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic
  • Meowdas’s Peow Peow Rifle Mythic
  • TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic
  • RG Minigun Mythic
  • Ice Spice’s Rifle Mythic
  • Ice Spice’s Grappler Mythic
  • Juice WRLD’s Chug Cannon
  • Kit’s Charge Shotgun
  • Kit’s Shockwave Launcher
  • Snoop Dogg Boogie Bomb
  • Burst Assault Rifle
  • Scoped Assault Rifle
  • Suppressed Assault Rifle
  • Legacy Tactical Assault Rifle
  • Heavy Assault Rifle
  • Drum Gun Legacy
  • Pump Shotgun
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • Submachine Gun
  • Pistol Pistol
  • Dual Pistols
  • Heavy Sniper Rifle
  • Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
  • Bolt-Action Sniper
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Bandage Bazooka
  • Harpoon Gun
  • Grappler
  • Grenade
  • Impulse Grenade
  • Shockwave Grenade
  • Clinger
  • Remote Explosive
  • Stink Bomb
  • Minigun
  • Jetpack
  • Suppressed Submachine Gun
  • Grenade Launcher
  • Heavy Shotgun
  • Rapid Fire Submachine Gun
  • Tactical Submachine
  • Scoped Revolver
  • Suppressed Pistol
  • Hunting Rifle
  • Suppressed Sniper Rifle
  • Dynamite
  • Proximity Mine
  • Flare Gun
  • Charge Shotgun
  • Legacy Hand Cannon
  • Proximity Grenade Launcher

If previous seasons are anything to go by, we can expect more weapons to make their way into the loot pool as Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 continues to progress.

