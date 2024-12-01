Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 6 Season 1

After a record-breaking Chapter 2: Remix Finale concert, players have been propelled into a new era of Fortnite with Chapter 6 Season 1. As a hero, you must rise up against evil forces and uncover the secrets behind the mysterious energy. However, not everything has changed, as Kickstart Quests are back with the launch of the Hunters season.

Kickstart Quests aren’t unfamiliar and are usually available on day one of a fresh season. As you complete the quests, you’ll earn XP towards your battle pass to start Chapter 6 on the right foot. In total, there are ten Kickstart Quests to get you ready for whatever the battlefield has to throw at you.

All Fortnite Kickstart Quests

Here are all the Kickstarts Quests that mark the beginning of Chapter 6 Season 1:

Perform Wall Scrambles by jumping while running towards a wall (5) – 15,000 XP

Perform Roll Landings by holding the jump button before landing (5) – 15,000 XP

Perform Ledge Jumps by jumping near the edge of a ledge while sprinting (5) – 15,000 XP

Perform Wall Kicks by jumping near walls (5) – 15,000 XP

Use Sprite Shrine to reveal nearby Sprites in different matches (3) – 15,000 XP

Catch different Sprites in a single match (3) – 15,000 XP

Return Sprites to a Sprite Shrine to receive a Boon (3) – 15,000 XP

Search Typhoon Blade Stands or Elemental Chests (5) – 15,000 XP

Damage opponents with a Typhoon Blade (1,000) – 15,000 XP

Visit Pumped Power, Nightshift Forest, and Masked Meadows (3) – 15,000 XP

As you can see, the Kickstart Quests are designed to get you acquainted with the new mechanics and features on the island, rewarding you with a healthy amount of XP along the way.

With the overhauled movement being the most noticeable change in Chapter 6, this makes up a significant amount of the questline. Additionally, you can familiarize yourself with Sprites and Boons that are made up of the elements. There are Air Sprites, Water Sprites, and Earth Sprites and four types of Boons which are Fire, Void, Wind, and Water.

The Kickstart Quests will be live and available to complete at any time for the duration of Chapter 6 Season 1.