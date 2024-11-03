Fortnite: All Reboot Rally Quests and Rewards | Chapter 2 Remix

With the launch of a reimagined Chapter 2 and the return of Reboot Rally, it’s the perfect time to board the Fortnite battle bus and collect free cosmetics along your journey.

If you aren’t familiar with how Reboot Rally works, teaming up with new Fortnite players or those with less than two hours of playtime within the last 30 days will see you both add rewards to your lockers. Simply opening up your friends tab will allow you to view who can be rallied for the event, indicated by a blue Reboot symbol beside their name.

More Fortnite guides

How to complete Reboot Rally quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

As you complete Reboot Rally quests, you will earn points which are needed to progress towards the rewards. The Reboot Rally challenge requirements and the amount of points up for grabs are as follows:

Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel – 50 points

Complete a Battle Royale match with an eligible friend – 20 points

Earn XP with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, Team Rumble, Save the World, or any creator-made experience except those made using UEFN (80,000 XP) – 20 points

Earn XP with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, Team Rumble, Save the World, or any creator-made experience except those made using UEFN (160,000 XP) – 30 points

Earn XP with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, Team Rumble, Save the World, or any creator-made experience except those made using UEFN (250,000 XP) – 40 points

Earn XP with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, Team Rumble, Save the World, or any creator-made experience except those made using UEFN (300,000 XP) – 45 points

Earn XP with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, Team Rumble, Save the World, or any creator-made experience except those made using UEFN (400,000 XP) – 55 points

Reboot Rally also features daily quests, the requirements for which alternate each day:

Complete 1 Daily Quest with an eligible friend – 10 points

Complete 2 Daily Quests with an eligible friend – 20 points

Complete 3 Daily Quests with an eligible friend – 30 points

Now let’s get to the best part, the rewards. There are three freebies tied to this questline and they’ll unlock once you hit the required points:

Carbon Scarlet – 50 points

Scarlet Longboard – 100 points

Crimson Polestar – 200 points

There’s plenty of time to bring your friends back to Fortnite and earn all the rewards as this round of Reboot Rally ends on December 9, 2024.