Fortnite: How to get the Free Golden Scythe Pickaxe

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is here and all the hype is surrounding the return of the original Chapter 2 map, featuring all the points of interest fans know and love. The hit of nostalgia doesn’t stop there, with Chapter 2 themed NPCs, skins, and weapons joining the fray. To get in the Chapter 2 spirit, Epic Games are giving all players the opportunity to unlock the Golden Scythe Pickaxe, completely free of charge.

It isn’t often that Fortnite give away free cosmetics, so it’s always a good idea to take up this kind of offer while it lasts. The Golden Scythe Pickaxe is inspired by Midas, acting as a true Chapter 2 throwback.

More Fortnite guides

How to get the Golden Scythe Pickaxe in Fortnite

To claim the Golden Scythe Pickaxe as your own, you must earn a total of 140,000 XP in any Fortnite experience before the quest ends on November 11 at 12am ET. Although that looks like a lot of XP, there are plenty of opportunities to rack up large amounts of XP in Chapter 2 Remix.

If you complete all ten Fortnite Reload quests, you’ll earn 200,000 XP, while completing the first set of weekly challenges in regular battle royale modes will see you bank 125,000 XP. Of course there are daily and milestone quests sprinkled in for more opportunities to progress and simply playing your favorite modes will provide passive XP gains.

The amount of progress you’ve made towards the Golden Scythe Pickaxe can be viewed by visiting the Quests tab from the main Fortnite lobby and selecting the Golden Scythe Bonus Goal tab. Once you’ve hit the 140,000 XP required, the pickaxe will automatically unlocked and will be available to equip from your locker.

Remember, the bonus quest expires on November 11 at 12am ET, so there isn’t much time to hit that 140,000 XP goal!