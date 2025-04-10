The Ray Gun Mark II, along with several brand-new elemental variants, is available for players to use against the undead on the Shattered Veil map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Players who want to wield these powerful Wonder Weapons will first need to know how to complete a series of quests to unlock them. Luckily, I can break down each and every one of these side easter eggs and help anyone struggling with them! This guide will show players how to get all the Ray Gun Mark II variants on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get All Ray Gun Mark II Variants on Shattered Veil

There are a total of 4 Ray Gun Mark II’s that can be unlocked in Shattered Veil. There is the classic version of the Wonder Weapon as well as 3 elemental upgrades. You can get the base version of the Mark II from the Mystery Box or by completing a quest to get it for free. However, once you end up getting the weapon, you will need to have it equipped to get the 3 other variants. Here is a breakdown on how to get all of the Ray Gun Mark II’s.

Ray Gun Mark II

To get the original Ray Gun Mark II, you will first need to make your way under the map to find the Pack-a-Punch Machine in the Mainframe Chamber. Starting on Round 10, there is a chance that a unique Zombie named the Lab Technician will spawn in the Mainframe Chamber. This Zombie will have purple eyes and will drop the Floppy Disk item when killed.

Now that you have the Disk, head back up into the mansion and go to the Easter Foyer. Go into the room south of the Stamin-Up Perk Machine. You will find a computer with a white screen next to a printer. When you interact with the computer, the screen will turn red and the printer will start up. A wave of vermin will spawn while you wait for the page to finish printing. Once the page is fully printed, you can interact with the page and a message from Blanchard will pop up. It will reference a protocol that will change each game of Shattered Veil. The code will be CRAB, YETI, or WORM.

Go to the Nursery on the west side of the mansion and you will find a chalkboard to the right of the PhD Flopper Perk Machine. This chalkboard has letters separated into 6 different groupings. You need to find the letters from the name of the protocol shown on the page and then count how many letters are in its grouping. For example, the code I got in the images below was WORM. The “W” was found in the top right group, which had 5 letters. This means the first number for the code is 5. Going through the rest of the word, we find the code for this game is 5861.

You will use this code to open a cell found underground. Go through the Mainframe Chamber and into the service tunnel to find a cell with an HVT Doppleghast imprisoned inside. To the right of the door is a number pad that you need to enter the translated code into. This will open the cell and release the Doppleghast.

Defeat the Doppleghast and it will drop the Severed Arm item. You will need to unlock a case containing the Ray Gun Mark II.

With the arm acquired, go to the Supply Depot near the underground teleporter. There is a door here that leads into the Armory. There is a glass case in the Armory that has the Mark II locked inside. Use the Severed Arm on the scanner to open the case and gain access to the Mark II. Only one player in a game can get this free Ray Gun Mark II.

All Empty Canister Locations

Each Ray Gun Mark II upgrade requires you can find an Empty Canister. There is a total of 3 of these Canisters. Each one requires some Equipment or a specific weapon to acquire. This breakdown will show you where to find the canisters, as well as some spawn locations for the Equipment needed to get them. Each canister can be used for any Mark II upgrade quest.

Empty Canister #1

One of the canisters can only be acquired by using an LT-53 Kazimir Tactical grenade. You can hope to get lucky and wait for a Zombie to drop one, or you can craft one at a Crafting Table for 1.500 Salvage. There is a free Kazimir you can use by going down to the underground Service Tunnel. In the middle part of the tunnel, next to a crashed truck, is a corpse holding a Kazimir.

When you get a Kazimir, go to the Rear Patio and look for a window under the Double Tap Root Beer Perk Machine. You can see the Empty Canister sitting on a barrel in the window. Throw the Kazimir in front of the window to suck up the Canister. When the Kazimir ends, the Canister will drop to the ground.

Empty Canister #2

The next Canister requires the use of at least 2 Combat Axes. Like the Kazimir, you can wait for a Zombie to drop one but there are 3 Axes that can be picked up around the map. One Combat Axe is in the Garden Pond spawn room on a log in the west end of the area.

Another Axe is found under the bed in the Nursery.

The last Axe is on a table to the right of the Pack-a-Punch machine in Security Overlook.

Now that you have 2 Combat Axes, go to the Mainframe Chamber and look to the left of the elevator. You will see a tube with a dead body inside and the Empty Canister as well. To the left of this tube is a letter written on the wall. This will either be an A or a B and will change every game you play.

Go through the Mainframe Chamber hallway and into the Service Tunnel. Look to the left of the cell with the Doppleghast. Outside the map, you will see a pipe with a few valves along it. The leftmost valve will have gas leaking out of it. You will need to direct this gas through the pipe with the letter next to the tube. You do this by throwing a Combat Axe at the middle valve and then at the valve next to the letter that was next to the tube. Gas will then come out of the pipes and you will get a voiceline from S.A.M..

Return to the tube in the Mainframe Chamber and you will see it has filled with gas. Use any weapon that does explosive damage to destroy the tube. This will release the Canister and allow you to pick it up.

Empty Canister #3

The last Canister can only be acquired after getting a Ray Gun Mark II. Once you have the Wonder Weapon, you need to track down Blue Crystals found around the map. These Crystals will spawn in the same locations every game and must be shot with the Mark II to break them. The first one is found on the roof in the southwest corner of the Service Tunnel.

Another is round on the roof of the Conservatory.

Another is on the wall in the East Foyer in the room south of the Stamin-Up Perk Machine.

The Last one is on the wall outside the Nursery to the south of the PhD Flopper Perk Machine.

Each of the crystals will drop loot when destroyed, with one of them giving you the Empty Canister. The crystal that the Canister is found in will be different every game.

Ray Gun Mark II-P

To get the Mark II-P, you will need to find two mirrors called Reflectors that are hidden around the map. These Reflectors will spawn in the same locations every time you play Shattered Veil and they can be collected at any time.

One Reflector is in a fountain outside the Conservatory to the right of the Quick Revive Perk Machine.

The other Reflector is in a fountain outside the Nursery to the west of the PhD Flopper Perk Machine.

Now that you have the Reflectors, you need to gain access to the Serpent Mound secret cave. To access this area, you will need to find the Essence Bomb. This item can be found in one of the white Janus crates found around the map. These boxes will drop loot or spawn a Vermin when broken. When one box is broken, it will drop the Essence Bomb. This is random every game.

Go to the Service Tunnel beneath the mansion and go to the left of the Level 3 Armor Wall Buy to find some rubble in the wall. Interact with it to plant the bomb. This will open a passage down into a secret cave with a large statue of the Greylorm boss from Modern Warfare Zombies.

Go to the wall opposite the entrance to the cave and then look right to find a canister charging station. You can put an Empty Canister in this machine.

When the Canister is inserted into the machine, a beam of light will come from a crystal near the center of the room. You will need to direct this light to the 3 Doppleghast statues around the room. You can do this by using the Reflectors. Follow the beam of light to a stand near the cave’s entrance. Interact with the stand to place a Reflector. Melee the Reflector twice and it will send the beam to the Doppleghast statue at the south end of the room. Melee the crystal that the light is coming from to send an orb through the light. When it hits the statue, it will spawn a Doppleghast. Defeat the Doppleghast to complete this step.

Melee the Reflector to send the beam of light to a second stand at the west end of the room. Place your second Reflector here and it will send a beam of light to the Doppleghast statue near the cave’s entrance. Melee the crystal and defeat the Doppleghast that spawns from the statue.

Pick up the second Reflector and melee the first Reflector once to send the light up to an opening in the wall. Go through a passage at the north end of the room and follow the path up to reach a third stand. Place a Reflector here and melee it once to send the beam of light to the last Doppleghast statue at the north end of the room. Melee the crystal. This will release a HVT Doppleghast so it will be tougher the the ones you fought before.

Once all 3 Doppleghasts are defeated, the Empty Canister will be charged and will become the Light Canister. Go back to the charging machine and pick up the canister.

Go to the Director’s Office and interact with the yellow workbench to insert the Light Canister into it. Interact with the workbench to craft the Ray Gun Mark II-P. This will turn your Mark II into a shotgun that has the chance to drop a sigil upon killing a Zombie. If you stand on this sigil, you will become invincible for a short time. Pack-a-Punch this weapon to turn it into the Porter’s Mark II-Persistence.

Ray Gun Mark II-R

To get the Mark-R, you will need to first collect 4 Plant Seeds that can only be acquired by destroying spores with a specific type of damage. There are 9 locations where these spores have a chance to spawn, with only 4 spores appearing each game. These locations will change every time you play Shattered Veil. Here is a breakdown of each possible spore location on Shattered Veil.

In the Garden Pond spawn room. Go to the corner to the southeast of the bridge to find this spore.

Also in the Garden Pond. Go to the bottom of the stairs to the right of the Aether Field Generator trap.

To the right of the fountain outside the Conservatory.

Next to the eastern stairs in Shem’s Henge.

In the Motor Court right outside the mansion. Go to the southwest corner next to the Crafting Table to find this spore.

Also in the Motor Court. Look to the left of the mansion’s entrance.

Go to the South West Balcony outside the Nursery to find this spore on a crate.

Go to the West Balcony to find this spore at the base of a tree.

Go to the northeast corner of the Rear Patio to find this spore.

Hit these spores with explosive damage to release a Plant Seed. You will need to destroy all of these spores and collect 4 of these Seeds.

Go to the top floor of the Conservatory and in the middle of this area will be a canister charging station. You can put an Empty Canister in this machine.

Once you have put the canister in the machine, you can put the Plant Seeds in the containers with the blue UV light that are found around the Conservatory. Interact with these containers to plant a seed. It will start to grow and Zombies will try to attack it. If it gets attacked enough, the seed will pop out and you will need to start over. You will need to a Plant Seed to fully grow into a spore at each container to complete this step.

Once all the plants grow into spores, your Empty Canister will be charged, becoming the Toxic Canister. Go back to the charging machine and pick up the canister.

Go to the Garden Pond and interact with the yellow workbench at the west end of the spawn room to insert the Toxic Canister into it. Interact with the workbench to craft the Ray Gun Mark II-R. This will turn your Mark II into a marksman rifle that shoots a powerful single shot. It also has a chance to drop a poison plague on the ground that will damage Zombies as they walk through it. Pack-a-Punch this weapon to turn it into the Porter’s Mark II-Rotted Blight.

Ray Gun Mark II-W

Now that you have a canister, you can get the Mark-W. Go to the top of the northwest stairs in Shem’s Henge and look across from the Speed Cola Perk Machine to find a canister charging station. You can put an Empty Canister in this machine.

When the Canister is inserted, blue Abominations will spawn. You will need to get these Abominations to shoot their lasers at 3 specific small rocks around Shem’s Henge. One is near the stairs to the south of the area, another is at the north end of the area, and the final one is between the Wall Buy and the door that leads toward the Garden Pond area. Once the Abomination shoots the rock, it will glow blue. Get the Abomination to do its charge attack at the rock to make it levitate in the air.

Once all the rocks are floating, the Abominations will die and you will need to defend a portal at the center of the area from Vermin. The rocks will charge the portal until a percentage bar reaches 100%. If any Vermin enter the portal, the percentage will drop. You will have 2 minutes to fully charge the portal. If you fail, you will need to try again in the next round. Once this is done successfully, the Empty Canister will become the Explosive Canister. Go back to the charging machine and pick up the canister.

Go to the Supply Depot under the mansion and interact with the yellow workbench opposite the Armory door to insert the Explosive Canister into it. Interact with the workbench to craft the Ray Gun Mark II-W. This will turn your Mark II into an SMG that has a chance to drop Wraith Fire on the ground, which will ignite Zombies. Pack-a-Punch this weapon to turn it into the Porter’s Mark II-Wraith Fire.

You now know how to unlock all the Ray Gun Mark II variants on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.