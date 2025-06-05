Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Earn Ballerina Event Rewards

After the John Wick: Ballerina Tracer Pack bundle hit the Black Ops 6 and Warzone in-game store, a themed event has been unleashed, allowing all players to earn a variety of rewards.



The Ballerina event is similar to previous events where you must collect tokens to unlock the rewards. For the Ballerina event, you must pick up High Table Coins, which are dropped through earning eliminations in multiplayer and Zombies, as well as from opening Loot Caches around the battlefields of Warzone. As the name suggests, the tokens appear as gold coins with a purple glow surrounding them, making them difficult to miss.

All Ballerina rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Here are the rewards that are associated with the Ballerina event and how many High Table Coins you need to unlock each one.

30 minute Double XP Token – 5 High Table Coins

5 High Table Coins 45 minute Double Battle Pass XP Token – 10 High Table Coins

10 High Table Coins En Pointe Weapon Charm – 10 High Table Coins

10 High Table Coins Pay The Price Emblem – 20 High Table Coins

20 High Table Coins 45 minute Double Weapon XP Token – 5 High Table Coins

5 High Table Coins Lux in Tenebris – 10 High Table Coins

10 High Table Coins Phoenix Up Legendary GobbleGum – 30 High Table Coins

30 High Table Coins 1 hour Double XP Token – 10 High Table Coins

10 High Table Coins Bullet Ballet Calling Card – 20 High Table Coins

20 High Table Coins Coin Trick Emote – 50 High Table Coins

50 High Table Coins Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle – Claim all 10 rewards

Claim all 10 rewards Decora Tenebris Nunchaku – Claim all 10 rewards (BlackCell battle pass owners only)

Once you have enough tokens to unlock a reward, simply go to the Events tab from the main lobby screen and unleash the reward from the grid. Since a total of 170 High Table Coins are required to own all the rewards, you’re going to have to rack up a lot of eliminations across numerous matches.

The Ballerina event will run until June 19, 2025. After that date, the cosmetics and Double XP tokens will be gone forever. However, if you don’t manage to get the Essex Model 07 on time, this will be available as an armory unlock challenge.