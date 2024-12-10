The castle of Citadelle Des Morts brings a healthy dose of magic to Black Ops 6 Zombies. This comes in many forms, from the magical swords that can be unlocked to the topic of this guide: The Incantation spells sealed away only for the most dedicated casters to find. There are are total of 4 Incantations on Citadelle Des Morts and to get them all, players will need to complete a unique quest for each one. For players that want to know how to get every spell scroll and use these new magical abilities to battle through the undead hordes, allow me to show you how to get each one. This guide will show players how to unlock ALL Incantations on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Unlock ALL Incantations on Citadelle Des Morts

The first thing you need to do is open the Pack-a-Punch machine and then talk to the character named Krafft. You can find him in a cell with a wooden door in the small area behind the Quick Revive Perk Machine to find a wooden door. He will cast a spell that allows you to see things related to magic.

You are now able to start the Incantation quests. At the end of the quest for each incantation, a golden chest will rise out of the ground. You will need to hit the chest with the Elemental Sword related to the incantation scroll found inside to open it and get the spell. We will provide links in each section to Gameranx’s guides on how to get each of these swords when we reach the point where they are required for the incantation.

Dark Incantation

Go back to the Oubliette Room, aka the Pack-a-Punch room, and go to the south end of the room. There is a Fast Travel Cave Slide that you can use for 500 Essence to quickly get back to the Town Square spawn room.

While on the slide, look to the right when you are near the end to see a raven sitting on a rock. Shoot the raven and it will fly out of the tunnel and into the sky. While it circles the exterior part of the map, shoot the raven again to have it drop the Raven’s Talon item to the ground.

With the Talon in your inventory, go down to the Undercroft to the east of the Oubliette Room a go to the eastern wall. A golden circle will appear on the ground. Interact with it and Raven’s Talon will begin to float in the circle. Kill Zombies near the circle to charge it. When this step is done, an explosion will be let off by the item and kill the nearby Zombies. A golden chest will rise from the ground.

Hit the chest that comes out of the ground with Balmung, the Raven’s Dark Sword and it will open. Inside, you will find the Dark Incantation scroll.

Light Incantation

There are several gems hanging from the walls of the Dining Hall and the Alchemical Lab. By shooting these gems in the correct order, you can reflect light between them and eventually reveal the Ritual Item needed to get this Incantation. After shooting the gem that starts this sequence, a translucent light will come out of the gem. Shoot the gem to rotate it until it hits the next gem in the sequence. You will know that this succeeded when the light becomes solid instead of translucent.

Here is the order of all the gems you need to shoot to connect the light:

Above the Vulture Aid Perk Machine.

Above the doorway that connects the Entrance Hall and Dining Hall.

Above the Lion Knight’s suit of armor.

Above the bookshelf to the left of the door that connects the Alchemical Lab and Sitting Room

On the southern wall of the Alchemical Lab.

The beam will land on a bust on the table in the northwest corner of the Alchemical Lab if all the gems are connected. The Paladin’s Brooch Ritual Item will be revealed on the bust.

Look for the graffiti of a lion on the wall in the southeast corner of the Dining Hall and place the Brooch in the golden circle. Fill the circle with Zombie souls until the golden chest rises from the ground.

Solais, the Lion’s Light Sword is the weapon required to open this chest. Hitting the chest with the sword will open it and you will be able to get the Light Incantation scroll.

Electric Incantation

Go into the barn near Deadshot Daquiri in the Nature Path area and look above the northeast door to see a horseshoe pinned to the wall. Shoot it to knock it down. You can now pick up Otto’s Horseshoe.

Take this Horseshoe to the cannon that you used to enter the castle. It will be facing toward Town Square and if you approach the mouth, you can use the cannon as a fast travel by being shot out of it for 500 Essence. If you use this cannon while the Horseshoe is in your Inventory, you will be struck by lightning while in the air.

Look into the sky above the Nature Path and Village Ascent areas to find a storm cloud. Under the cloud is Pegasus’ Horseshoe. You know have the ritual item required to get the Electric Incantation.

Go to the southeast wall of Town Square to find this golden circle. Place the Horseshoe in the circle and kill Zombies near it to get the golden chest to appear.

Hit the chest with Durendal, the Stag’s Lightning Sword to get the Electric Incantation scroll.

Fire Incantation

Go to the castle’s Courtyard and look for 3 pyres in this area. You will need to use fire-based weapons to light these pyres. This can be done with Thermo Grenades, Molotovs, or even the Fire Sword’s Special Attack. You can activate these pyres in any order. When each pyre is lit, you will need to kill a few Zombies that spawn and then move on to the next one. Here is where all the pyres are located.

Above the Elemental Pop Perk Machine.

On the hill above the Speed Cola Perk Machine and to the left of the southeast Oil Trap.

Above the entrance to the castle’s interior

When all 3 pyres are lit, a Doppleghast Special Zombie will spawn. Kill this enemy and they will drop the Ra’s Ankh Ritual Item.

Go to the area at the top of the stairs leading up from the gate that connects the Upper Village area and the castle’s Courtyard to find this scroll’s golden circle. Kill Zombies near the circle until the golden chest rises from the ground.

Use Caliburn, the Dragon’s Fire Sword to open this final chest and get the Fire Incantation scroll.

You now know how to unlock all 4 Incantations on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.