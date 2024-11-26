The beloved Round-Based Zombies mode made its much-anticipated return in Black Ops 6. Not only are there new Easter Eggs to discover and monsters to slay but there is also a whole new batch of Dark Ops Challenges. These secret challenges are synonymous with Treyarch Call of Duty games and are some of the hardest obstacles to overcome in their respective titles. What makes these challenges unique is the fact that they don’t tell you how to unlock them until they are actually completed, meaning players can play the game for hours and still not know what these challenges are. So, allow me to tell you all of the challenges in the popular horde mode. This guide will tell players all of the Zombies Dark Ops Challenges in Black Ops 6.

All Zombies Dark Ops Challenges In Black Ops 6

There are a total of 19 Dark Ops Challenges in the Zombies mode of Black Ops 6 as well as an extra completion reward that is unlocked when a majority of the challenges are unlocked. These are highly varied challenges that range from completing Main Quest Easter Eggs in specific ways or reaching certain rounds with certain handicaps. All of these challenges provide a unique Calling Card as a reward with some of them being animated. I will highlight the name of the challenge if they award an Animated Calling Card. Here are all the Dark Ops Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Reaper of the Undead: Kill 1,000,000 Zombies

Kill 1,000,000 Zombies Armed to the Teeth: Have 3 Pack-A-Punch Level III, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with Ammo Mods and 8 Perks active

Have 3 Pack-A-Punch Level III, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with Ammo Mods and 8 Perks active Social Distancing: Reach Round 20 without taking damage

Reach Round 20 without taking damage Strike!: Get 300 score while Bowling at Liberty Falls

Get 300 score while Bowling at Liberty Falls Liberated: Complete Liberty Falls Quest in under 30 minutes in Standard Mode

Complete Liberty Falls Quest in under 30 minutes in Standard Mode Yo Ho Ho: On Terminus, earn 20K Essence without getting hit with the Cursed Relic equipped

On Terminus, earn 20K Essence without getting hit with the Cursed Relic equipped Terminal: Complete Terminus Quest after Round 50

Complete Terminus Quest after Round 50 Another Round?: Reach Round 100

Good Enough: Reach Round 20 with only your starting loadout and no Augments equipped, and without buying any perks or Ammo mods or using field upgrades

Reach Round 20 with only your starting loadout and no Augments equipped, and without buying any perks or Ammo mods or using field upgrades Invincible: Reached Round 30 without going down

Reached Round 30 without going down Harbinger of Doom: Kill 100 enemies with a single Scorestreak

Kill 100 enemies with a single Scorestreak Box Addict: Buy every weapon from the Mystery Box in a single game

Buy every weapon from the Mystery Box in a single game Sticks N’ Stones: Reach Round 25 solo using only Melee Weapons, Combat Axes, and Melee Macchiato

Reach Round 25 solo using only Melee Weapons, Combat Axes, and Melee Macchiato Well That Was A Waste: Get downed within 10 seconds after consuming a Perkaholic GobbleGum

Get downed within 10 seconds after consuming a Perkaholic GobbleGum Dark Journey: Earn Nebula Camo on 33 Weapons in Zombies

Earn Nebula Camo on 33 Weapons in Zombies Gummed Up: Consume 25 Gobblegums in a single match

Consume 25 Gobblegums in a single match Fatale: Kill 2 Amalgams with a single shot

Kill 2 Amalgams with a single shot Kunoichi: During a single use of Aether Shroud with the Void Sheath Augments equipped, Kill 3 Zombies, 2 Special Zombies, and an Elite Zombie

During a single use of Aether Shroud with the Void Sheath Augments equipped, Kill 3 Zombies, 2 Special Zombies, and an Elite Zombie Light ‘Em Up: Using the Big Game Augment for Napalm Burst, Kill 10 Ignited Elite Zombies in a single Match

Using the Big Game Augment for Napalm Burst, Kill 10 Ignited Elite Zombies in a single Match Zombies Dark Ops Mastery: Complete 15 Dark Ops Multiplayer Challenges

You now know all of the Dark Ops Challenges that are unlockable in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.