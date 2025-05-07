Oblivion Remastered: How To Create Black Soul Gems

Black Souls Gems are unique Necromancy Soul Gems that can be used to trap the souls of humanoid NPCs in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Why is that so good? Because some spells need big souls like those humanoids are carrying. The process is explained in the Mages’ Guild storyline, but you don’t need to do those quests to start crafting. Black Soul Gems are one mechanic we never fully explored on our first playthroughs through Oblivion decades ago, so now we’re rectifying that mistake and learning how to make Black Soul Gems.

What You’ll Need For Black Soul Gems

Black Soul Gems are unique Soul Gems that can capture the souls of humanoid NPCs (Bretons, Imperials, Nords, Redguards, Wood Elves, Dark Elves, High Elves, Orcs, Argonians, Khajit and Dremora) — normal Soul Gems can only steal souls from enemies. Black Soul Gems can be restored when you kill humans or other NPCs. That’s very useful for anyone following the Dark Brotherhood faction storyline.

To create Black Soul Gems you’ll need a Grand Soul Gem and the ability to cast Soul Trap .

you’ll need a and the ability to . Soul Trap is unlocked at Level 25 Mysticism.

To get a Grand Soul Gem, search these locations.

Grand Soul Gems

Sold at the Magic Emporium in the Imperial City .

in the . One can be found in the Wizard’s Tower player housing.

player housing. Begin the quest to cure Vampirism — this will lead to Melisandre and more Grand Soul Gems. Melisandre has a Grand Soul Gem in her home. Check the basement to find it.

— this will lead to Melisandre and more Grand Soul Gems. has a Grand Soul Gem in her home. Check the basement to find it. Three appear in dungeons near Drakelowe — even if you’ve explored these dungeons, new rooms will appear after this quest stage where the Grand Soul Gems are found.

Seach Crayfish Cave (Crayfish Steep), Squandered Mine (Squandered Mine Wind Holes) and Nornal (Nornal Ageasel).

Once you have a Grand Soul Gem and the ability to cast Soul Trap (Enchantments don’t count, you have to actually cast this spell) you’ll be able to create a Black Soul Gem.

How To Craft Black Soul Gems

Crafting Black Soul Gems can only be done on a specific day and at specific locations. During a time called the Shade of the Revenant, three white altars will glow and generate a red pillar of light.

White Altar Locations

Dark Fissure : Located northwest of the Doomed Mine and southeast of Cheydinhall.

: Located northwest of the Doomed Mine and southeast of Cheydinhall. Fort Istirus : Located between Skingrad and Kvatch.

: Located between Skingrad and Kvatch. Fort Linchal : Located northeast of Kvatch.

: Located northeast of Kvatch. Wendelbek: At the top of the Panther River, east of Bravil.

Go to these locations and find the white altar draped in red. They’re often found outside forts or castles guarded by Necromancers.

Crafting A Black Soul Gem :

: During the Shade of the Revenant event, the altar will glow red .

event, the altar will . While the altar is glowing, place a Grand Soul Gem into the altar. The altar works like a container.

into the altar. The altar works like a container. Cast Soul Trap on the altar. Open the container to find an empty Black Soul Gem.

You can repeat the process as often as you want while the Shade of the Revenant event is on-going. The Shade of the Revenant occurs on specific days in Oblivion — check your day and see.

Shade of the Revenant Dates

Last Seed 27 (Day 1)

Hearthfire 4 (Day 9)

Hearthfire 12 (Day 17)

Hearthfire 20 (Day 25)

Hearthfire 28 (Day 33)

Frostfall 6 (Day 41)

Frostfall 14 (Day 49)

Frostfall 22 (Day 57)

Frostfall 30 (Day 65)

Sun’s Dusk 7 (Day 73)

Sun’s Dusk 15 (Day 81)

Sun’s Dusk 23 (Day 89)

And every 8 days after.

You can wait 24 Hours with the wait command to see when the altar will be glowing. Complete the process during one of these specific days to create as many Black Soul Gems as you need for your most evil schemes.