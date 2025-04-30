Oblivion Remastered: How To Earn Gold Fast

Gold makes the world go round in Oblivion Remastered. Like any Bethesda open-world RPG, carrying a fat stack of gold will make your adventuring life so much better — you’ll be able to afford expensive repairs and even-more-expensive enchantments to restore depleted soul gems. Gold is the great equalizer, and some of the best items in the game are sold from stores you can get right from the start. You’ll need plenty of gold for that.

Whether earned legitimately, stolen or flat-out cheated, these are the best methods for earning a whole lot of gold right away in Oblivion Remastered. Before we get started, some of the best and simplest ways to earn gold is by joining the different factions. Joining the Thieves Guild is a great path to financial stability, and even the Dark Brotherhood secret faction has a lot of gold to offer you. But these are the best, most straightforward ways.

Selling Vampire Ash

Vampire Ash becomes a valuable commodity in Oblivion. Each pile of ash sells for 250 gold — if you know the right seller.

Go to the Imperial City Temple District and you’ll be approached by Ralsa Norvalo to help. Complete the side-quest “ Order of the Virtuous Blood ” and defeat the true vampire — defeat the vampires at Memorial Cave outside the city.

and you’ll be approached by to help. Complete the side-quest “ ” and defeat the true vampire — defeat the vampires at outside the city. After the quest, Roland will pay 250 gold for every Vampire Ash you trade in to him.

That makes Vampire Ash extremely valuable. There are Vampire caves all over Oblivion and you can collect 8-10 per run, giving you 2,000-2,500 gold for every Vampire dungeon you clear. The ring you’ll get for this quest, the Sunfire Ring, also makes fighting vampires easier.

Stealing Poisoned Apples

Another valuable item, Poisoned Apples are worth 300 gold each and unlike Vampire Ash, these items respawn after a rest. To get infinite Poisoned Apples and infinite gold, you’ll need to crack open a Very Hard chest.

Go to Fort Farragut found to the east of Cheydinhal . Look for a hollowed-out tree northeast of the fort. There’s a trapdoor that leads to a secret path inside the fort.

found to the east of . Look for a hollowed-out tree northeast of the fort. There’s a trapdoor that leads to a secret path inside the fort. In the room, there’s a barrel with a Very Hard lock. You’ll need lots of lockpicks to break this open or a lot of save-scumming. Learn how to get an unbreakable lockpick here to make this part easier.

with a lock. You’ll need to break this open or a lot of save-scumming. Learn how to get an unbreakable lockpick here to make this part easier. The barrel contains x10 Poisoned Apples. These apples can be sold for 3,000 gold per run. The apples respawn after a time, making this an easy renewable source of income.

This barrel is also part of the Dark Brotherhood faction questline, which will unlock the barrel and make these apples easier to collect.

Console Commands

And if you’re on PC, your final option might be cheating. Using console commands is a quick way to give yourself infinite gold. If you want to cheat on console, you can try using the duping glitch — this trick works on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Press tilde [~] to open the console commands window.

to open the console commands window. Type the command “ player.additem 0000000F 5000 ” and press enter.

” and press enter. This will give you 5,000 gold.

Change the number to anything you want. You can give yourself as much gold as you want, as often as you want. Learn more about console commands on the community wiki here.

Aside from simply playing the game and selling everything, these are the best, most straightforward and simple methods for earning a whole lot of gold very quickly. All the faction quests will eventually give you valuable gear you can sell for high gold yields, but until then, these are some of the most fun ways to get gold.