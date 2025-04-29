Oblivion Remastered: Where To Find Lockpicks

Can’t find lockpicks in Oblivion Remastered? Here’s where to find more — or how to cheat more in.

Lockpicks are one of the most important resources in Oblivion Remastered, and you’re going to need a lot of them to open every chest and door in your way. Lockpicks break often, so you’ll always need a steady supply — and lockpicks are only sold by very specific NPCs. If you’re sick of searching for lockpicks and need more now, here’s where to find them or how to cheat for more. Lockpicking is a pain, so the best thing you can do is grab a stack of lockpicks and never have to worry again.

If you’re Level 10 and higher, you can also get an infinite lockpick called the Skeleton Key by completing a Daedric Artifact quest. Here’s where to find the quest. Once you have the Skeleton Key, you’ll never have to worry about lockpicks again. The Skeleton Key never breaks.

Where To Find Lockpicks

The easiest way to stock up on Lockpicks is by joining the Thieves Guild. You’ll be invited to join the Thieves Guild if you commit a crime and are caught — or you can ask the homeless around the Waterfront District of the Imperial City to learn where the Thieves Guild are hiding.

Thieves Guild Lockpicks : Learn how to join the Thieves Guild here.

: Learn how to join the Thieves Guild here. After joining the Thieves Guild, you’ll meet the Doyen — a personal handler that gives missions. The Doyen in Bravil and the Imperial City will unlock fences , special vendors that buy and sell stolen goods.

— a personal handler that gives missions. The Doyen in Bravil and the Imperial City will , special vendors that buy and sell stolen goods. The Doyens will also sell lockpicks. Fences — any you’ve unlocked for progressing the Thieves Guild path — will also sell lockpicks.

If you can’t or haven’t joined the Thieves Guild, getting lockpicks is a lot trickier. They can be found in Goblin or Bandit Caves commonly. Search chests and on bandit bodies to recover some lockpicks. For a vendor that isn’t associated with the Thieves Guild, you can buy from Shady Sam.

Shady Sam Lockpicks : Find the hidden vendor Shady Sam near Chestnut Handy Stables outside the Imperial City . He waits near the Talos Plaza District door.

: Find the hidden vendor Shady Sam near outside the . He waits near the door. This shady vendor sells Potions, Poisons and most crucially Lockpicks.

Shady Sam is one of the few vendors that is guaranteed to carry Lockpicks. Some other vendors — like Bravil General Stores or junk stores — will sometimes carry lockpicks for sale. You can also purchase a magic spell to crack open locks instead of using lockpicks.

Open Alteration Spells : Purchase an Open Alteration Spell from Armand Christophe in the Imperial City Waterfront District. He appears after 12AM.

: Purchase an from in the Imperial City Waterfront District. He appears after 12AM. Even if you don’t have Alteration Skill, simply casting the spell on a lock will level up your skills — it doesn’t need to be successful. Rank up with Alteration and you’ll be able to unlock any locked chest or door with magic.

That’s a lot of easy ways to get lockpicks, but nothing is as easy as simply cheating. Here’s how to summon a pile of lockpicks into your inventory.

How To Get Lockpicks With Cheats

On PC, you’re free to use Console Commands to give yourself an infinite supply of lockpicks — this is the easiest, quickest way even if you’re not familiar with console commands. Here’s a quick tutorial to get this cheat working.

Press tilde [~] to open the console commands window in-game.

to open the console commands window in-game. Type the command “player.additem 0000000A 500” and press Enter.

If the command is typed correctly — exactly like described — you’ll get 500 Lockpicks in your inventory. That should keep you stocked up for a very long time. Alternatively, you can use the Dupe Glitch to copy the Lockpicks you have and cheat more. The Dupe Glitch still works on PC and console — learn how to dupe with our full exploit guide here.