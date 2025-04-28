Oblivion Remastered: How To Dupe Items & Get Infinite Gold On Console & PC

Console commands are an incredibly powerful tool for cheating in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and they still exist in Oblivion Remastered — but if you want to cheat the easy way, there’s no reason to input codes or mess with game files. You can use in-game features to dupe your favorite loot or get infinite stacks of gold with an incredibly simple glitch. Gold is never an issue when you can copy gold or create a stack of valuable items you can sell to buy whatever you want. We’re going to explain exactly how this exploit works below.

Not all dupe glitches work in Oblivion Remastered — that’s because there’s a new engine. The Unreal Engine is running on top of the old Creation engine, and it’s causing some funky interactions. Some mods work and some don’t, but lots of glitches are exactly the same. One funny mistake was left in too — there’s a voice actor flub still in the game. And then there’s this dupe glitch, which still totally works and it’s really simple to pull off on PC or on console.

How To Dupe

The dupe glitch still works in Oblivion Remastered and requires no extra modding, tweaking or console commands. This glitch lets you dupe stacks of items instantly, and all you need is an empty treasure chest. Any container will work. A box, a chest, or even a dead body can be used to dupe stacks of items with a little practice. Here’s the basic process.

Access an empty chest / container .

. Place the item you want to copy inside the container.

inside the container. Cursor over a stack of items you own many of — Arrows (100+ stack) works very well.

(100+ stack) works very well. Press Shift+Left-Click [PC], RB+A [Xbox] or R1+X [PS] at the same time.

[PC], [Xbox] or [PS] at the same time. A number notification will appear. Double click (or tap A / X) and exit the container.

Following this method, you won’t lose the arrows, and you will instead collect a stack of items that matches the larger stack you attempted to move before. You can multiply gold stacks by using this trick on 1 gold, getting 100 and slowly increasing, or copy valuable armor or weapons that you can sell for big money.

There’s no wrong way to dupe. You can even copy lockpicks — but you can also get an infinite lockpick if duping is too much of a hassle. This is by far the easiest way to earn infinite gold in Oblivion and it STILL works after all these years. We doubt Bethesda is going to go back and fix a glitch that’s existed since the game’s original release way back in 2007. This is one glitch we’re going to keep using forever. There might be console commands on PC, but once you’ve got this glitch down, this is faster and easier than looking up item IDs.