Starfield: All Console Commands | Codes, Item IDs, Perks & Powers

Table of Contents
- How To Use Console Commands
- General Console Commands
- Using Item ID Codes
- Weapon Item IDs
- Ammo Item IDs
- Aid Item IDs
- Space Suit Armor Item IDs
- Space Helmet Armor Item IDs
- Backpack Armor Item IDs
- Material Item IDs
- How To Add Skills, Traits & Backgrounds
- Skills Perk IDs
- Traits Perk IDs
- Background Perk IDs
- How To Unlock & Upgrade Powers
Unleash the true power of Console Commands in Starfield with our huge list of codes and Item IDs. This list covers all the weapons, armor, aid items and more. We’re skipping some of the more useless items like random food but including every type of material so you can easily research whatever you need. You’ll also find codes for common needed gear like digipicks and how to give yourself infinite credits.
Check the full list below and check the full Table of Contents to jump to each section. You’ll find general codes, Item IDs, perks, powers and more. You can even add mods to your favorite weapons instantly with codes.
To quickly find what you’re looking for, press [Ctrl+F] when browsing on your computer. Search for the item you want, and you’ll jump straight to it. We’ve also included an explanation for finding any item ID with the help console command.
How To Use Console Commands
The console is only available for the PC platform. To use the console, start Starfield and load your game.
- Console Command Keybind: Press tilde [~ / `] to open the console.
Type in the command, then press enter. A message will appear if you’ve correctly input a code. For more information, check out our console commands tutorial.
- How To Get Item IDs: The code player.additem requires Item IDs to function. To get Item IDs for any item you want, use the Console Code help.
- Type help into the console, followed by an item name. You can use a partial item name.
- Ex. Input help digipick to get the item ID 0000000a. Input player.additem 0000000a 5 to get 5 digipicks.
There are thousands of codes and item ids. We’ll cover the most important weapons, armors, materials, ammo, and other items you’ll actually want to summon.
General Console Commands
Input codes listed below into the console. Codes are in bold. Put in a code to toggle on / off. Some codes may require 1 / 0 to toggle on / off. Some codes will disable achievements when active.
Replace [###] with a number — including brackets. [Example: player.additem 0000000f 500 will give the player 500 credits.]
- tgm God Mode. Grants the player infinite health, unlimited ammo, no reload, and unlimited carrying capacity. Input again to toggle on / off.
- tdm Demigod Mode. Grants the player infinite health and unlimited carrying capacity. Ammo is still limited, and reloading is required. Input again to toggle on / off.
- kill Kills the target NPC instantly.
- kah Kills all nearby enemies or hostile NPCs.
- killall Kills all NPCs or enemies around you. Even friendly NPCs.
- resurrect Resurrects the target NPC instantly.
- SetAV COM_Affinity [###] Sets Affinity with target NPC. Affinity range is -250 to 250. 250 is the maximum.
- tcl Noclip Mode. Disables collision. Input again to enable collision.
- tm Toggles off all HUD elements.
- tfc Flight mode. Gives you access to free-camera.
- tmm 1 Permanently adds all map markers to your current planet. This will make all landmarks appear on your map.
- tdetect Disables AI detection. AI will not attack you for any reason — you can still interact with AI and talk to NPCs.
- tai Toggles all NPC AI on / off.
- unlock Instantly unlocks the target element. Can unlock doors, safes, etc.
- passtime [###] Instantly skip time. Replace [###] with a number to pass the number of hours input. Replace [###] with 2 to pass 2 hours.
- player.setlevel [###] Set Level. Automatically grants you levels.
- player.modav carryweight [###] Set Carry Weight. Make sure to replace [###] with a carry weight higher than your current maximum.
- player.setav health [###] Set Health. Sets your HP count — replace [###] with a number higher than your current max to increase.
- player.setav speedmult [###] Set Player Speed. Number must be higher than 100 to increase speed.
- setforcespeechchallengealwayssucceed 1 Speech Challenges always succeed.
Using Item ID Codes
The code player.additem allows players to add any quantity of any item to their inventory. This requires an item ID code. To get any item ID code, type help [item name] into the console to search for the item ID. A partial item name can still be searched.
- player.additem [ItemID] [###] Add specified item in [###] quantity. Check the examples below to understand.
- player.additem 0000000a [###] Adds Digipicks. Replace [###] with the number of credits you want to add. Can be any number above 0.
- player.additem 0000000f [###] Adds Credits. Replace [###] with the number of credits you want to add. Can be any number above 0.
Weapon Item IDs
The following are weapon item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.
- 002BF65B AA-99
- 0026D965 Arc Welder
- 0026D964 AutoRivet
- 0026F181 Barrow Knife
- 0004716C Beowulf
- 0026D963 Big Bang
- 000547A3 Breach
- 0026D96A Bridger
- 0026D961 Calibrated solstice
- 0026D96B Coachman
- 00035A48 Combat Knife
- 00016758 Cutter
- 0018DE2C Drum Beat
- 002F413A Discarded Sidestar
- 0026D96E Ecliptic Pistol
- 000476C4 Eon
- 0001BC4F Equinox
- 00028A02 Grendel
- 000546CC Hard Target
- 00253A16 Kodama
- 0021FEB4 Kraken
- 0002D7F4 Lawgiver
- 002984DF Maelstrom
- 0002EB3C MagShear
- 00023606 MagPulse
- 0002EB42 MagShot
- 0002EB45 MagSniper
- 0026035E MagStorm
- 000546CD Microgun
- 0026D968 Novablast Disruptor
- 0026D967 Novalight
- 0026ED2A Old Earth Assault Rifle
- 0021BBCD Old Earth Hunting Rifle
- 00278F74 Old Earth Shotgun
- 0026D966 Osmium Dagger
- 002773C8 Orion
- 002953F8 Pacifier
- 00040826 Rattler
- 00000FD6 Razorback
- 0002CB5F Regulator
- 0004F760 Rescue Axe
- 0026D960 Shotty
- 0026D95D Sidestar
- 0026D8A3 Tanto
- 0002EB36 Tombstone
- 0026D8A5 UC Naval Cutlass
- 0026D96D Urban Eagle
- 0026D8A0 Va’Ruun Inflictor
- 0026D8A2 Va’Ruun Painblade
- 0026D8A4 Va’Ruun Starshard
- 0026D8A1 Wakiazashi
Ammo Item IDs
The following are ammo item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.
- 002B559C .27 Caliber
- 002B559A .43 MI Array
- 02B5599 .43 Ultramag
- 002B5598 .45 Caliber ACP
- 002B5597 .50 Caliber Caseless
- 002B5596 .50 MI Array
- 002BAE3F 1.5KV LZR Cartridges
- 002B5595 11MM Caseless
- 002B5594 12.5MM ST Rivet
- 000547A1 12G Shotgun Shell
- 002B4AFC 15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell
- 0000E8EC 3KV LZR Cartridge
- 002B5592 40MM XPL
- 002B5590 6.5MM CT
- 002B558F 6.5MM MI Array
- 002B558E 7.5MM Whitehot
- 002B558D 7.62x39MM
- 0004AD3E 7.77MM Caseless
- 002B559B 9x39MM
- 002B4AFB Caseless Shotgun Shell
- 002B558A Heavy Particle Fuse
- 002783C7 Light Particle Fuse
Aid Item IDs
The following are Aid Item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.
- 002f4436 Antibiotics
- 000055ab Antimicrobial
- 002a5024 Battlestim
- 000055b2 Biosuppressant
- 0029a85e CQB-X
- 002a9de8 Emergency Kit
- 0029cad9 Heart+
- 002c5883 Hippolyta
- 0029f40d Hypercatalyst
- 000055b3 Immunostimulant
- 0029a85c Infantry Alpha
- 000055ae Stimulant
- 002C5880 Synapse Alpha
- 0029A847 Trauma Pack
- 00005591 Water
Space Suit Armor Item IDs
The following are Space Suit Armor Item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.
- 00065925 Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit
- 0007B2B9 Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit
- 0022B8F6 Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit
- 0013F97D Peacemaker Spacesuit
- 00228570 Bounty Hunter Spacesuit
- 001E2B18 Constellation Spacesuit
- 0005278E Deep Mining Spacesuit
- 002265AE Deep Recon Spacesuit
- 002265AE Deepcore Spacesuit
- 0016D2C4 Deepseeker Spacesuit
- 00026BF1 Deimos Spacesuit
- 0022856F Ecliptic Spacesuit
- 002265AF Explorer Spacesuit
- 001F22BB Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit
- 002392B5 Ground Crew Spacesuit
- 00226299 Mantis Spacesuit
- 0001754D Mark I Spacesuit
- 001D0F96 Mercury Spacesuit
- 00225FC9 Monster Costume
- 00067C94 Navigator Spacesuit
- 0003084E Old Earth Spacesuit
- 00066821 Pirate Assault Spacesuit
- 00066826 Pirate Charger Spacesuit
- 00066828 Pirate Corsair Spacesuit
- 0006682A Pirate Sniper Spacesuit
- 00227CA0 Ranger Spacesuit
- 002265AD Shocktroop Spacesuit
- 0021C780 Space Trucker Spacesuit
- 00004E78 Star Roamer Spacesuit
- 0012E187 Starborn Spacesuit Astra
- 001CBA52 Starborn Spacesuit Avitus
- 001CBA4E Starborn Spacesuit Bellum
- 0021C77E Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas
- 001CBA4A Starborn Spacesuit Locus
- 001CBA49 Starborn Spacesuit Locus
- 002D7365 Starborn Spacesuit Solis
- 002D7346 Starborn Spacesuit Tempus
- 001CBA4D Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris
- 0021C77F Starborn Spacesuit Venator
- 002AAF44 SysDef Ace Spacesuit
- 00398104 SysDef Assault Spacesuit
- 0039810A SysDef Combat Spacesuit
- 00398108 SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit
- 00398103 SysDef Spacesuit
- 00166404 Trackers Alliance Spacesuit
- 00166410 UC Ace Spacesuit
- 00206130 UC AntiXeno Spacesuit
- 00257808 UC Combat Spacesuit
- 00257805 UC Marine Spacesuit
- 000EF9B0 UC Sec Combat Spacesuit
- 000EF9AF UC Sec Recon Spacesuit
- 000EF9AE UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit
- 000EF9AD UC Security Spacesuit
- 00257809 UC Startroop Spacesuit
- 0021A86A UC Urbanwar Spacesuit
- 00248C0F UC Vanguard Spacesuit
- 0025780A UC Wardog Spacesuit
- 00227CA3 Va’Ruun Spacesuit
Space Helmet Armor Item IDs
The following are space helmet item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.
- 00065926 Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet Legendary
- 0010A25E Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet Legendary
- 001466F6 Black Graviplas Helmet
- 001466FA Black Open Graviplas Helmet
- 001C0F32 Bounty Hunter Space Helmet
- 002EDE9C Broken Constellation Space Helmet
- 001466F7 Brown Graviplas Helmet
- 001E2B17 Constellation Space Helmet
- 0003B424 Cydonia Space Helmet
- 00052792 Deep Mining Space Helmet
- 00169F54 Deep Recon Space Helmet
- 0006ABFF Deepcore Space Helmet
- 0016D15C Deeseeker Space Helmet
- 00026BF0 Deimos Space Helmet
- 00228829 Ecliptic Space Helmet
- 00169F50 Explorer Space Helmet
- 0021F3F4 First Soldier Helmet
- 003CD812 Generdyne Guard Helmet
- 001F22BC Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet
- 000781F7 Graviplas Merc Helmet
- 001466F8 Gray Graviplas Helmet
- 001466FC Gray Open Graviplas Helmet
- 002392B4 Ground Crew Space Helmet
- 0016640A Mantis Space Helmet
- 0001754F Mark 1 Space Helmet
- 0016E0B5 Mercenary Space Helmet
- 001D0F94 Mercury Space Helmet
- 00067C93 Navigator Space Helmet
- 001F73EF Neon Security Helmet
- 0003084D Old Earth Space Helmet
- 000781F8 Open Graviplas Helmet
- 0016E0C3 Operative Helmet
- 0013F97B Peacemaker Helmet
- 00066822 Pirate Assault Space Helmet
- 00066827 Pirate Charge Space Helmet
- 00066829 Pirate Corsair Space Helmet
- 0006682B Pirate Sniper Space Helmet
- 001E2AC1 Ranger Space Helmet
- 0037A34F Ryujin Guard Helmet
- 00165718 Security Guard Helmet
- 00169F58 Shocktrooper Space Helmet
- 0016E0BD Space Trucker Space Helmet
- 00003E8F Star Roamer Space Helmet
- 002F4B39 SY-920 Space Helmet
- 00398107 SysDef Armored Space Helmet
- 00398106 SysDef Space Helmet
- 002AAF45 System Def Ace Space Helmet
- 001466F9 Teal Graviplas Helmet
- 001466FD Teal Open Graviplas Helmet
- 00166403 Trackers Alliance Space Helmet
- 0014E44E Trident Guard Helmet
- 0016640F UC Ace Pilot Space Helmet
- 0025780B UC Armored Space Helmet
- 00257806 UC Marine Space Helmet
- 000EF9B2 UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet
- 0025E8D5 UC Security Helmet
- 000EF9B1 UC Security Space Helmet
- 0021A86B UC Urbanwar Space Helmet
- 00248C0E UC Vanguard Space Helmet
- 0016D3D1 Va’ruun Space Helmet
Backpack Armor Item IDs
The following are backpack item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.
- 001773BD SY-920 Pilot
- 00169F59 Shocktroop
- 0003B423 Cydonia
- 001C0F35 Bounty Hunter Stalk
- 001C0F34 Bounty Hunter Seek
- 001C0F33 Bounty Hunter Track
- 00166402 Trackers Alliance
- 001E2B19 Constellation
- 00066824 Pirate Raiding
- 00066825 Pirate Survival
- 0016D15B Deepseeker
- 00166407 Ecliptic
- 00169F51 Explorer
- 0003084C Old Earth
- 002392B3 Ground Crew
- 0001754E Mark I
- 0016E0B6 Mercenary
- 001D0F95 Mercury
- 002EDF1F Deep Mining
- 00026BEF Deimos
- 00029C7A Tunnel Mining
- 00026BF2 Deimos Tunnel
- 000FD333 Deepcore
- 0016640B Mantis
- 00067C95 Navigator
- 001E2AF7 Ranger
- 00169F55 Deep Recon
- 0013F97C Peacemaker
- 0016E0BB Space Trucker
- 00003E90 Star Roamer
- 00003A77 High School Backpack
- 0021A86C UC Shock Armor
- 0020612F UC AntiXeno Skip Pack
- 0010A25D UC AntiXeno Armor Plated
- 00257807 UC Marine
- 00398105 SysDef
- 000EF9AC UC Security
- 0016640E UC Ace Pilot
- 002AAF43 SysDef Pilot
- 003E3D4F UC Vanguard Pilot
- 0016D3D0 Va’Ruun Power Pack
Material Item IDs
The following are material item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.
- 00246b6a Adaptive Frame
- 000055b1 Adhesive
- 00202f5a Aldumite Drilling Rig
- 000C1F57 Alien Genetic Material
- 00005570 Alkanes
- 0000557d Aluminum
- 000055cd Amino Acids
- 000055b1 Analgesic
- 0000557b Antimony
- 00005588 Argon
- 000055b8 Aromatic
- 002c5884 Aurora
- 00246b7c Austinitic Manifold
- 00005585 Benzene
- 000057d9 Beryllium
- 00122ea8 Black Hole Heart
- 000788d6 Caelumite
- 000057df Caesium
- 00005586 Carboxylic Acids
- 0000557c Chlorine
- 00005586 Carboxylic Acids
- 0000557e Chlorosilanes
- 00005575 Cobalt
- 00246b64 Comm Relay
- 00246b7b Control Rod
- 00005575 Cobalt
- 00005576 Copper
- 000055a8 Cosmetic
- 0020a02f Drilling Rig
- 00122eb6 Dwarf Star Heart
- 00005569 Dysprosium
- 000057e1 Europium
- 000055af Fiber
- 00260df0 Fiber Root
- 0024f5c3 Fiber Tissue
- 00005577 Fluorine
- 00005579 Gold
- 0029F405 Hallucinogen
- 0000558e Helium-3
- 000055aa High-Tensile Spidroin
- 0004ba37 Indicite
- 00203eb4 Indicite Wafer
- 0000557a Ionic Liquids
- 0000558a Iridium
- 0000556e Iron
- 00246b77 Isocentered Magnet
- 00246b76 Isotopic Coolant
- 00005568 Lead
- 0000557f Lithium
- 000055ba Lubricant
- 0000559e Luxury Textile
- 00246b70 Mag Pressure Tank
- 000055b0 Membrane
- 0027c4a1 Mercury
- 0029f3fc Metabolic Agent
- 00246b5f Microsecond Regulator
- 00246b75 Molecular Sieve
- 00246b74 Monopropellant
- 00005580 Neodymium
- 00005587 Neon
- 00005572 Nickel
- 00246b79 Nuclear Fuel Rod
- 000777fd Nutrient
- 0000557a Ornamental Material
- 00005574 Palladium
- 00246B73 Paramagnon Conductor
- 0029f400 Pigment
- 00005573 Platinum
- 0000558c Plutonium
- 000055a6 Polymer
- 00246b72 Polytextile
- 00246b71 Positron Battery
- 00246b5c Power Circuit
- 00246b6f Reactive Gauge
- 000028df Rothicite
- 00203EB2 Rothicite Magnet
- 000055cc Sealant
- 000055ad Sedative
- 00246B6D Semimetal Wafer
- 0000556a Silver
- 000055ce Solvent
- 000055ac Spice
- 002A9DE7 Squall
- 00246B6C Sterile Nanotubes
- 00261275 Structural Hide
- 000055b9 Structural Material
- 00122eb1 Subgiant Heart
- 00202782 Substrate Molecule Sieve
- 00246B69 Supercooled Magnet
- 0000556f Tantalum
- 00203EAF Tasine Superconductor
- 00246b68 Tau Grade Rheostat
- 00246b76 Tetrafluorides
- 0000556d Titanium
- 000055cb Toxin
- 0000556b Tungsten
- 00005589 Uranium
- 0000558b Vanadium
- 00005DEE Veryl
- 00203EB0 Veryl-Treated Manifold
- 00203EB3 Vytinium Fuel Rod
- 00143CB2 Whiteout
- 000057dd Xenon
- 00005571 Xytterbium
- 00246b65 Zero Wire
- 00246B66 Zero-G Gimbal
How To Add Skills, Traits & Backgrounds
The following are Perk IDs. These ID codes can be used with the player.addperk [Perk ID] console command. Use the codes listed below and replace [Perk ID] with the series of numbers and letters associated with each perk. You will also need to replace the brackets.
- player.addperk [Perk ID] Adds the specified perk. For skills with ranking, input the same code multiple times to rank up. To reach Rank 4, input the code x4 times.
- Ex. player.addperk 002CFCB2 will unlock Stealth Rank 1. Input the same code three more times to unlock Stealth Rank 4.
The following Perk ID codes are used with the player.addperk command.
Skills Perk IDs
The following are Perk IDs to be used with the player.addperk [Perk ID] console code. Replace the [Perk ID] text and brackets with the codes below. NOTE: For Skill Perks, input the player.addperk [Perk ID] multiple times to rank up.
- Combat Skills
- 002CFCAB Ballistics
- 002CFCB0 Dueling
- 002C59DD Lasers
- 002080FF Pistol Certification
- 0027DF97 Shotgun Certification
- 002C5556 Demolitions
- 00147E38 Heavy Weapons Certification
- 0027DF96 Incapacitation
- 0027BAFD Particle Beams
- 002CE2E0 Rifle Certification
- 002C890B Marksmanship
- 002C555A Rapid Reloading
- 002C53B1 Sniper Certification
- 002C59DA Targeting
- 0027DF94 Armor Penetration
- 0027CBBA Crippling
- 002C53AF Sharpshooting
- Physical Skills
- 002C59DF Boxing
- 002CE2DD Fitness
- 002CFCB2 Stealth
- 002C59D9 Weight Lifting
- 002CE2E1 Wellness
- 0028AE29 Gymnastics
- 002CFCAD Nutrition
- 002CFCAE Pain Tolerance
- 0028AE14 Cellular Regeneration
- 002CE2A0 Decontamination
- 002C5554 Martial Arts
- 002C555E Concealment
- 002C53B4 Neurostrikes
- 0028AE13 Rejuvenation
- Social Skills
- 002C5A8E Commerce
- 002C5A94 Gastronomy
- 0022EC82 Persuasion
- 0028B853 Scavenging
- 002C555B Theft
- 002CFCAF Deception
- 002C59E1 Diplomacy
- 002C59DE Intimidation
- 002C53AE Isolation
- 002C555F Negotiation
- 002C555D Instigation
- 002C890D Leadership
- 0023826F Outpost Management
- 002C5555 Manipulation
- 002C53B3 Ship Command
- 002C53B0 Xenosociology
- Tech Skills
- 002CE2C2 Ballistic Weapon Systems
- 00146C2C Boost Pack Training
- 002CFCAC Piloting
- 002CE2E2 Security
- 002C5559 Targeting Control Systems
- 002C59DB Energy Weapon Systems
- 002CE2DE Engine Systems
- 00143B6B Payloads
- 002C2C59 Shield Systems
- 002C5558 Missile Weapon Systems
- 002C2C5B Particle Beam Weapon Systems
- 002C5553 Robotics
- 002C59DC Starship Design
- 002AC953 Starship Engineering
- 0027B9ED Automated Weapon Systems
- 0008C3EE Boost Assault Training
- 002C53B2 EM Weapon Systems
- Science Skills
- 002C5560 Astrodynamics
- 002CE29F Geology
- 002CE2DF Medicine
- 002C555C Research Methods
- 0027CBC1 Surveying
- 002C5557 Botany
- 002CFCB1 Scanning
- 0027CBC3 Spacesuit Design
- 002C890C Weapon Engineering
- 002C5552 Zoology
- 0027CBBB Astrophysics
- 002CE2C0 Chemistry
- 002C59E0 Outpost Engineering
- 002C2C5A Aneutronic Fusion
- 0027CBC2 Planetary Habitation
- 0004CE2D Special Projects
Traits Perk IDs
The following [Perk IDs] are for Traits. Use with player.addperk [Perk ID] to instantly give you a trait. Traits are the three background-like enhancements you can select during character creation.
- 00227FDA Alien DNA
- 00227FDF Dream Home
- 00227FD6 Empath
- 00227FD7 Extrovert
- 00227FD5 Freestar Collective Settler
- 00227FD9 Hero Worshipped
- 00227FD8 Introvert
- 00227FDE Kid Stuff
- 00227FD3 Neon Street Rat
- 00227FD2 Raised Enlightened
- 00227FD1 Raised Universal
- 00227FD0 Serpent’s Embrace
- 00227FE2 Spaced
- 00227FE0 Taskmaster
- 00227FE1 Terra Firma
- 00227FD4 United Colonies Native
- 00227FDD Wanted
Background Perk IDs
The following [Perk IDs] are for Backgrounds. Use with player.addperk [Perk ID] to instantly give you a trait. One background is chosen at the start of the game during character creation and can affect dialogue options and how NPCs interact with you.
- 0022EC76 Beast Hunter
- 0022EC81 Bouncer
- 0022EC80 Bounty Hunter
- 0022EC7F Chef
- 0022EC7E Combat Medic
- 0022EC7D Cyber Runner
- 0022EC7C Cyberneticist
- 0022EC7B Diplomat
- 0022EC79 Explorer
- 0022EC78 Gangster
- 0022EC77 Homesteader
- 0022EC7A Industrialist
- 0022EC75 Long Hauler
- 0022EC73 Pilgrim
- 0022EC72 Professor
- 0022EC74 Ronin
- 0022EC71 Sculptor
- 0022EC70 Soldier
- 0022EC6F Space Scoundrel
- 0022EC6E Xenobiologist
- 002DFD1A [File Not Found]
How To Unlock & Upgrade Powers
Powers are special abilities you will gain by visiting temples during the Main story path. To unlock them instantly, use the console command player.addspell [Spell ID]. To upgrade powers, use the player.addperk [Perk ID] — each Power has a Spell ID and a Perk ID. We’ll separate them below so you can easily unlock and then upgrade all powers.
- player.addspell [Spell ID] Adds a Power with the corresponding [Spell ID]. Replace [Spell ID] text and brackets with the ID number / letters. Use once to unlock the power.
- player.addperk [Perk ID] When used with a Power [Perk ID], you wil enhance the Power. Powers can be upgraded 10 times maximum.
- Ex. player.addspell 2bacba unlocks the Anti-Gravity Field Power. Using player.addperk 25e19c upgrades the Anti-Gravity Field Power. Use the same perk command x10 times to fully upgrade.
Adding and upgrading powers is slightly more complicated than usual. Below we’ll list each spell id followed by the matching perk id.
- Power Spell IDs | For use with player.addspell [Spell ID]
- 2BACBA Anti-Gravity Field
- 2C5390 Create Vacuum
- 2C538D Creators’ Peace
- 2BACB5 Earthbound
- 2C5391 Elemental Pull
- 2C538F Alien Reanimation
- 2BACB4 Eternal Harvest
- 2C538C Grav Dash
- 2BACB7 Gravity Wave
- 2C5A62 Gravity Well
- 2C5399 Inner Demon
- 2C538B Life Forced
- 2C5A4E Moon Form
- 2C5A67 Parallel Self
- 2C5A66 Particle Beam
- 2C5389 Personal Atmosphere
- 2C5A63 Phased Time
- 2C538A Precognition
- 2BACB6 Reactive Shield
- 2C5A54 Sense Star Stuff
- 2C5A59 Solar Flare
- 2C5388 Sunless Space
- 2C5387 Supernova
- 2C5A53 Void Form
- Power Perk IDs | For use with player.addperk [Perk ID]
- 25E19C Anti-Gravity Field
- 25E19B Create Vacuum
- 25E19A Creators’ Peace
- 25E199 Earthbound
- 25E198 Elemental Pull
- 25E19D Alien Reanimation
- 25E197 Eternal Harvest
- 25E196 Grav Dash
- 25E195 Gravity Wave
- 25E193 Gravity Well
- 25E192 Inner Demon
- 25E191 Life Forced
- 25E190 Moon Form
- 25E18E Parallel Self
- 25E18D Particle Beam
- 25E18C Personal Atmosphere
- 25E18B Phased Time
- 25E18F Precognition
- 25E19E Reactive Shield
- 25E18A Sense Star Stuff
- 25E189 Solar Flare
- 25E188 Sunless Space
- 25E187 Supernova
- 25E186 Void Form