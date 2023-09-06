Starfield: All Console Commands | Codes, Item IDs, Perks & Powers

Unleash the true power of Console Commands in Starfield with our huge list of codes and Item IDs. This list covers all the weapons, armor, aid items and more. We’re skipping some of the more useless items like random food but including every type of material so you can easily research whatever you need. You’ll also find codes for common needed gear like digipicks and how to give yourself infinite credits.

Check the full list below and check the full Table of Contents to jump to each section. You’ll find general codes, Item IDs, perks, powers and more. You can even add mods to your favorite weapons instantly with codes.

To quickly find what you’re looking for, press [Ctrl+F] when browsing on your computer. Search for the item you want, and you’ll jump straight to it. We’ve also included an explanation for finding any item ID with the help console command.

How To Use Console Commands

The console is only available for the PC platform. To use the console, start Starfield and load your game.

Console Command Keybind: Press tilde [~ / `] to open the console.

Type in the command, then press enter. A message will appear if you’ve correctly input a code. For more information, check out our console commands tutorial.

How To Get Item IDs : The code player.additem requires Item IDs to function. To get Item IDs for any item you want, use the Console Code help .

: The code requires to function. To get Item IDs for any item you want, use the Console Code . Type help into the console, followed by an item name. You can use a partial item name.

into the console, followed by an item name. You can use a partial item name. Ex. Input help digipick to get the item ID 0000000a. Input player.additem 0000000a 5 to get 5 digipicks.

There are thousands of codes and item ids. We’ll cover the most important weapons, armors, materials, ammo, and other items you’ll actually want to summon.

General Console Commands

Input codes listed below into the console. Codes are in bold. Put in a code to toggle on / off. Some codes may require 1 / 0 to toggle on / off. Some codes will disable achievements when active.

Replace [###] with a number — including brackets. [Example: player.additem 0000000f 500 will give the player 500 credits.]

tgm God Mode. Grants the player infinite health, unlimited ammo, no reload, and unlimited carrying capacity. Input again to toggle on / off.

God Mode. Grants the player infinite health, unlimited ammo, no reload, and unlimited carrying capacity. Input again to toggle on / off. tdm Demigod Mode. Grants the player infinite health and unlimited carrying capacity. Ammo is still limited, and reloading is required. Input again to toggle on / off.

kill Kills the target NPC instantly.

Kills the target NPC instantly. kah Kills all nearby enemies or hostile NPCs.

Kills all nearby enemies or hostile NPCs. killall Kills all NPCs or enemies around you. Even friendly NPCs.

Kills all NPCs or enemies around you. Even friendly NPCs. resurrect Resurrects the target NPC instantly.

Resurrects the target NPC instantly. SetAV COM_Affinity [###] Sets Affinity with target NPC. Affinity range is -250 to 250. 250 is the maximum.

tcl Noclip Mode. Disables collision. Input again to enable collision.

Noclip Mode. Disables collision. Input again to enable collision. tm Toggles off all HUD elements.

Toggles off all HUD elements. tfc Flight mode. Gives you access to free-camera.

Flight mode. Gives you access to free-camera. tmm 1 Permanently adds all map markers to your current planet. This will make all landmarks appear on your map.

tdetect Disables AI detection. AI will not attack you for any reason — you can still interact with AI and talk to NPCs.

Disables AI detection. AI will not attack you for any reason — you can still interact with AI and talk to NPCs. tai Toggles all NPC AI on / off.

Toggles all NPC AI on / off. unlock Instantly unlocks the target element. Can unlock doors, safes, etc.

Instantly unlocks the target element. Can unlock doors, safes, etc. passtime [###] Instantly skip time. Replace [###] with a number to pass the number of hours input. Replace [###] with 2 to pass 2 hours.

player.setlevel [###] Set Level. Automatically grants you levels.

Set Level. Automatically grants you levels. player.modav carryweight [###] Set Carry Weight. Make sure to replace [###] with a carry weight higher than your current maximum.

Set Carry Weight. Make sure to replace [###] with a carry weight higher than your current maximum. player.setav health [###] Set Health. Sets your HP count — replace [###] with a number higher than your current max to increase.

Set Health. Sets your HP count — replace [###] with a number higher than your current max to increase. player.setav speedmult [###] Set Player Speed. Number must be higher than 100 to increase speed.

Set Player Speed. Number must be higher than to increase speed. setforcespeechchallengealwayssucceed 1 Speech Challenges always succeed.

Using Item ID Codes

The code player.additem allows players to add any quantity of any item to their inventory. This requires an item ID code. To get any item ID code, type help [item name] into the console to search for the item ID. A partial item name can still be searched.

player.additem [ItemID] [###] Add specified item in [###] quantity. Check the examples below to understand.

player.additem 0000000a [###] Adds Digipicks. Replace [###] with the number of credits you want to add. Can be any number above 0.

player.additem 0000000f [###] Adds Credits. Replace [###] with the number of credits you want to add. Can be any number above 0.

Weapon Item IDs

The following are weapon item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.

002BF65B AA-99

0026D965 Arc Welder

0026D964 AutoRivet

0026F181 Barrow Knife

0004716C Beowulf

0026D963 Big Bang

000547A3 Breach

0026D96A Bridger

0026D961 Calibrated solstice

0026D96B Coachman

00035A48 Combat Knife

00016758 Cutter

0018DE2C Drum Beat

002F413A Discarded Sidestar

0026D96E Ecliptic Pistol

000476C4 Eon

0001BC4F Equinox

00028A02 Grendel

000546CC Hard Target

00253A16 Kodama

0021FEB4 Kraken

0002D7F4 Lawgiver

002984DF Maelstrom

0002EB3C MagShear

00023606 MagPulse

0002EB42 MagShot

0002EB45 MagSniper

0026035E MagStorm

000546CD Microgun

0026D968 Novablast Disruptor

0026D967 Novalight

0026ED2A Old Earth Assault Rifle

0021BBCD Old Earth Hunting Rifle

00278F74 Old Earth Shotgun

0026D966 Osmium Dagger

002773C8 Orion

002953F8 Pacifier

00040826 Rattler

00000FD6 Razorback

0002CB5F Regulator

0004F760 Rescue Axe

0026D960 Shotty

0026D95D Sidestar

0026D8A3 Tanto

0002EB36 Tombstone

0026D8A5 UC Naval Cutlass

0026D96D Urban Eagle

0026D8A0 Va’Ruun Inflictor

0026D8A2 Va’Ruun Painblade

0026D8A4 Va’Ruun Starshard

0026D8A1 Wakiazashi

Ammo Item IDs

The following are ammo item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.

002B559C .27 Caliber

002B559A .43 MI Array

02B5599 .43 Ultramag

002B5598 .45 Caliber ACP

002B5597 .50 Caliber Caseless

002B5596 .50 MI Array

002BAE3F 1.5KV LZR Cartridges

002B5595 11MM Caseless

002B5594 12.5MM ST Rivet

000547A1 12G Shotgun Shell

002B4AFC 15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell

0000E8EC 3KV LZR Cartridge

002B5592 40MM XPL

002B5590 6.5MM CT

002B558F 6.5MM MI Array

002B558E 7.5MM Whitehot

002B558D 7.62x39MM

0004AD3E 7.77MM Caseless

002B559B 9x39MM

002B4AFB Caseless Shotgun Shell

002B558A Heavy Particle Fuse

002783C7 Light Particle Fuse

Aid Item IDs

The following are Aid Item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.

002f4436 Antibiotics

000055ab Antimicrobial

002a5024 Battlestim

000055b2 Biosuppressant

0029a85e CQB-X

002a9de8 Emergency Kit

0029cad9 Heart+

002c5883 Hippolyta

0029f40d Hypercatalyst

000055b3 Immunostimulant

0029a85c Infantry Alpha

000055ae Stimulant

002C5880 Synapse Alpha

0029A847 Trauma Pack

00005591 Water

Space Suit Armor Item IDs

The following are Space Suit Armor Item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.

00065925 Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit

0007B2B9 Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit

0022B8F6 Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit

0013F97D Peacemaker Spacesuit

00228570 Bounty Hunter Spacesuit

001E2B18 Constellation Spacesuit

0005278E Deep Mining Spacesuit

002265AE Deep Recon Spacesuit

002265AE Deepcore Spacesuit

0016D2C4 Deepseeker Spacesuit

00026BF1 Deimos Spacesuit

0022856F Ecliptic Spacesuit

002265AF Explorer Spacesuit

001F22BB Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit

002392B5 Ground Crew Spacesuit

00226299 Mantis Spacesuit

0001754D Mark I Spacesuit

001D0F96 Mercury Spacesuit

00225FC9 Monster Costume

00067C94 Navigator Spacesuit

0003084E Old Earth Spacesuit

00066821 Pirate Assault Spacesuit

00066826 Pirate Charger Spacesuit

00066828 Pirate Corsair Spacesuit

0006682A Pirate Sniper Spacesuit

00227CA0 Ranger Spacesuit

002265AD Shocktroop Spacesuit

0021C780 Space Trucker Spacesuit

00004E78 Star Roamer Spacesuit

0012E187 Starborn Spacesuit Astra

001CBA52 Starborn Spacesuit Avitus

001CBA4E Starborn Spacesuit Bellum

0021C77E Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas

001CBA4A Starborn Spacesuit Locus

001CBA49 Starborn Spacesuit Locus

002D7365 Starborn Spacesuit Solis

002D7346 Starborn Spacesuit Tempus

001CBA4D Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris

0021C77F Starborn Spacesuit Venator

002AAF44 SysDef Ace Spacesuit

00398104 SysDef Assault Spacesuit

0039810A SysDef Combat Spacesuit

00398108 SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit

00398103 SysDef Spacesuit

00166404 Trackers Alliance Spacesuit

00166410 UC Ace Spacesuit

00206130 UC AntiXeno Spacesuit

00257808 UC Combat Spacesuit

00257805 UC Marine Spacesuit

000EF9B0 UC Sec Combat Spacesuit

000EF9AF UC Sec Recon Spacesuit

000EF9AE UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit

000EF9AD UC Security Spacesuit

00257809 UC Startroop Spacesuit

0021A86A UC Urbanwar Spacesuit

00248C0F UC Vanguard Spacesuit

0025780A UC Wardog Spacesuit

00227CA3 Va’Ruun Spacesuit

Space Helmet Armor Item IDs

The following are space helmet item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.

00065926 Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet Legendary

0010A25E Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet Legendary

001466F6 Black Graviplas Helmet

001466FA Black Open Graviplas Helmet

001C0F32 Bounty Hunter Space Helmet

002EDE9C Broken Constellation Space Helmet

001466F7 Brown Graviplas Helmet

001E2B17 Constellation Space Helmet

0003B424 Cydonia Space Helmet

00052792 Deep Mining Space Helmet

00169F54 Deep Recon Space Helmet

0006ABFF Deepcore Space Helmet

0016D15C Deeseeker Space Helmet

00026BF0 Deimos Space Helmet

00228829 Ecliptic Space Helmet

00169F50 Explorer Space Helmet

0021F3F4 First Soldier Helmet

003CD812 Generdyne Guard Helmet

001F22BC Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet

000781F7 Graviplas Merc Helmet

001466F8 Gray Graviplas Helmet

001466FC Gray Open Graviplas Helmet

002392B4 Ground Crew Space Helmet

0016640A Mantis Space Helmet

0001754F Mark 1 Space Helmet

0016E0B5 Mercenary Space Helmet

001D0F94 Mercury Space Helmet

00067C93 Navigator Space Helmet

001F73EF Neon Security Helmet

0003084D Old Earth Space Helmet

000781F8 Open Graviplas Helmet

0016E0C3 Operative Helmet

0013F97B Peacemaker Helmet

00066822 Pirate Assault Space Helmet

00066827 Pirate Charge Space Helmet

00066829 Pirate Corsair Space Helmet

0006682B Pirate Sniper Space Helmet

001E2AC1 Ranger Space Helmet

0037A34F Ryujin Guard Helmet

00165718 Security Guard Helmet

00169F58 Shocktrooper Space Helmet

0016E0BD Space Trucker Space Helmet

00003E8F Star Roamer Space Helmet

002F4B39 SY-920 Space Helmet

00398107 SysDef Armored Space Helmet

00398106 SysDef Space Helmet

002AAF45 System Def Ace Space Helmet

001466F9 Teal Graviplas Helmet

001466FD Teal Open Graviplas Helmet

00166403 Trackers Alliance Space Helmet

0014E44E Trident Guard Helmet

0016640F UC Ace Pilot Space Helmet

0025780B UC Armored Space Helmet

00257806 UC Marine Space Helmet

000EF9B2 UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet

0025E8D5 UC Security Helmet

000EF9B1 UC Security Space Helmet

0021A86B UC Urbanwar Space Helmet

00248C0E UC Vanguard Space Helmet

0016D3D1 Va’ruun Space Helmet

Backpack Armor Item IDs

The following are backpack item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.

001773BD SY-920 Pilot

00169F59 Shocktroop

0003B423 Cydonia

001C0F35 Bounty Hunter Stalk

001C0F34 Bounty Hunter Seek

001C0F33 Bounty Hunter Track

00166402 Trackers Alliance

001E2B19 Constellation

00066824 Pirate Raiding

00066825 Pirate Survival

0016D15B Deepseeker

00166407 Ecliptic

00169F51 Explorer

0003084C Old Earth

002392B3 Ground Crew

0001754E Mark I

0016E0B6 Mercenary

001D0F95 Mercury

002EDF1F Deep Mining

00026BEF Deimos

00029C7A Tunnel Mining

00026BF2 Deimos Tunnel

000FD333 Deepcore

0016640B Mantis

00067C95 Navigator

001E2AF7 Ranger

00169F55 Deep Recon

0013F97C Peacemaker

0016E0BB Space Trucker

00003E90 Star Roamer

00003A77 High School Backpack

0021A86C UC Shock Armor

0020612F UC AntiXeno Skip Pack

0010A25D UC AntiXeno Armor Plated

00257807 UC Marine

00398105 SysDef

000EF9AC UC Security

0016640E UC Ace Pilot

002AAF43 SysDef Pilot

003E3D4F UC Vanguard Pilot

0016D3D0 Va’Ruun Power Pack

Material Item IDs

The following are material item IDs. Item IDs are first — followed by the name of the item. Item IDs are used for the console code player.additem [ItemID] [###]. Replace [itemID] and brackets with the codes listed below.

00246b6a Adaptive Frame

000055b1 Adhesive

00202f5a Aldumite Drilling Rig

000C1F57 Alien Genetic Material

00005570 Alkanes

0000557d Aluminum

000055cd Amino Acids

000055b1 Analgesic

0000557b Antimony

00005588 Argon

000055b8 Aromatic

002c5884 Aurora

00246b7c Austinitic Manifold

00005585 Benzene

000057d9 Beryllium

00122ea8 Black Hole Heart

000788d6 Caelumite

000057df Caesium

00005586 Carboxylic Acids

0000557c Chlorine

00005586 Carboxylic Acids

0000557e Chlorosilanes

00005575 Cobalt

00246b64 Comm Relay

00246b7b Control Rod

00005575 Cobalt

00005576 Copper

000055a8 Cosmetic

0020a02f Drilling Rig

00122eb6 Dwarf Star Heart

00005569 Dysprosium

000057e1 Europium

000055af Fiber

00260df0 Fiber Root

0024f5c3 Fiber Tissue

00005577 Fluorine

00005579 Gold

0029F405 Hallucinogen

0000558e Helium-3

000055aa High-Tensile Spidroin

0004ba37 Indicite

00203eb4 Indicite Wafer

0000557a Ionic Liquids

0000558a Iridium

0000556e Iron

00246b77 Isocentered Magnet

00246b76 Isotopic Coolant

00005568 Lead

0000557f Lithium

000055ba Lubricant

0000559e Luxury Textile

00246b70 Mag Pressure Tank

000055b0 Membrane

0027c4a1 Mercury

0029f3fc Metabolic Agent

00246b5f Microsecond Regulator

00246b75 Molecular Sieve

00246b74 Monopropellant

00005580 Neodymium

00005587 Neon

00005572 Nickel

00246b79 Nuclear Fuel Rod

000777fd Nutrient

0000557a Ornamental Material

00005574 Palladium

00246B73 Paramagnon Conductor

0029f400 Pigment

00005573 Platinum

0000558c Plutonium

000055a6 Polymer

00246b72 Polytextile

00246b71 Positron Battery

00246b5c Power Circuit

00246b6f Reactive Gauge

000028df Rothicite

00203EB2 Rothicite Magnet

000055cc Sealant

000055ad Sedative

00246B6D Semimetal Wafer

0000556a Silver

000055ce Solvent

000055ac Spice

002A9DE7 Squall

00246B6C Sterile Nanotubes

00261275 Structural Hide

000055b9 Structural Material

00122eb1 Subgiant Heart

00202782 Substrate Molecule Sieve

00246B69 Supercooled Magnet

0000556f Tantalum

00203EAF Tasine Superconductor

00246b68 Tau Grade Rheostat

00246b76 Tetrafluorides

0000556d Titanium

000055cb Toxin

0000556b Tungsten

00005589 Uranium

0000558b Vanadium

00005DEE Veryl

00203EB0 Veryl-Treated Manifold

00203EB3 Vytinium Fuel Rod

00143CB2 Whiteout

000057dd Xenon

00005571 Xytterbium

00246b65 Zero Wire

00246B66 Zero-G Gimbal

How To Add Skills, Traits & Backgrounds

The following are Perk IDs. These ID codes can be used with the player.addperk [Perk ID] console command. Use the codes listed below and replace [Perk ID] with the series of numbers and letters associated with each perk. You will also need to replace the brackets.

player.addperk [Perk ID] Adds the specified perk. For skills with ranking, input the same code multiple times to rank up. To reach Rank 4, input the code x4 times.

Adds the specified perk. For skills with ranking, input the same code multiple times to rank up. To reach Rank 4, input the code x4 times. Ex. player.addperk 002CFCB2 will unlock Stealth Rank 1. Input the same code three more times to unlock Stealth Rank 4.

The following Perk ID codes are used with the player.addperk command.

Skills Perk IDs

The following are Perk IDs to be used with the player.addperk [Perk ID] console code. Replace the [Perk ID] text and brackets with the codes below. NOTE: For Skill Perks, input the player.addperk [Perk ID] multiple times to rank up.

Combat Skills

002CFCAB Ballistics

002CFCB0 Dueling

002C59DD Lasers

002080FF Pistol Certification

0027DF97 Shotgun Certification

002C5556 Demolitions

00147E38 Heavy Weapons Certification

0027DF96 Incapacitation

0027BAFD Particle Beams

002CE2E0 Rifle Certification

002C890B Marksmanship

002C555A Rapid Reloading

002C53B1 Sniper Certification

002C59DA Targeting

0027DF94 Armor Penetration

0027CBBA Crippling

002C53AF Sharpshooting

Physical Skills

002C59DF Boxing

002CE2DD Fitness

002CFCB2 Stealth

002C59D9 Weight Lifting

002CE2E1 Wellness

0028AE29 Gymnastics

002CFCAD Nutrition

002CFCAE Pain Tolerance

0028AE14 Cellular Regeneration

002CE2A0 Decontamination

002C5554 Martial Arts

002C555E Concealment

002C53B4 Neurostrikes

0028AE13 Rejuvenation

Social Skills

002C5A8E Commerce

002C5A94 Gastronomy

0022EC82 Persuasion

0028B853 Scavenging

002C555B Theft

002CFCAF Deception

002C59E1 Diplomacy

002C59DE Intimidation

002C53AE Isolation

002C555F Negotiation

002C555D Instigation

002C890D Leadership

0023826F Outpost Management

002C5555 Manipulation

002C53B3 Ship Command

002C53B0 Xenosociology

Tech Skills

002CE2C2 Ballistic Weapon Systems

00146C2C Boost Pack Training

002CFCAC Piloting

002CE2E2 Security

002C5559 Targeting Control Systems

002C59DB Energy Weapon Systems

002CE2DE Engine Systems

00143B6B Payloads

002C2C59 Shield Systems

002C5558 Missile Weapon Systems

002C2C5B Particle Beam Weapon Systems

002C5553 Robotics

002C59DC Starship Design

002AC953 Starship Engineering

0027B9ED Automated Weapon Systems

0008C3EE Boost Assault Training

002C53B2 EM Weapon Systems

Science Skills

002C5560 Astrodynamics

002CE29F Geology

002CE2DF Medicine

002C555C Research Methods

0027CBC1 Surveying

002C5557 Botany

002CFCB1 Scanning

0027CBC3 Spacesuit Design

002C890C Weapon Engineering

002C5552 Zoology

0027CBBB Astrophysics

002CE2C0 Chemistry

002C59E0 Outpost Engineering

002C2C5A Aneutronic Fusion

0027CBC2 Planetary Habitation

0004CE2D Special Projects

Traits Perk IDs

The following [Perk IDs] are for Traits. Use with player.addperk [Perk ID] to instantly give you a trait. Traits are the three background-like enhancements you can select during character creation.

00227FDA Alien DNA

00227FDF Dream Home

00227FD6 Empath

00227FD7 Extrovert

00227FD5 Freestar Collective Settler

00227FD9 Hero Worshipped

00227FD8 Introvert

00227FDE Kid Stuff

00227FD3 Neon Street Rat

00227FD2 Raised Enlightened

00227FD1 Raised Universal

00227FD0 Serpent’s Embrace

00227FE2 Spaced

00227FE0 Taskmaster

00227FE1 Terra Firma

00227FD4 United Colonies Native

00227FDD Wanted

Background Perk IDs

The following [Perk IDs] are for Backgrounds. Use with player.addperk [Perk ID] to instantly give you a trait. One background is chosen at the start of the game during character creation and can affect dialogue options and how NPCs interact with you.

0022EC76 Beast Hunter

0022EC81 Bouncer

0022EC80 Bounty Hunter

0022EC7F Chef

0022EC7E Combat Medic

0022EC7D Cyber Runner

0022EC7C Cyberneticist

0022EC7B Diplomat

0022EC79 Explorer

0022EC78 Gangster

0022EC77 Homesteader

0022EC7A Industrialist

0022EC75 Long Hauler

0022EC73 Pilgrim

0022EC72 Professor

0022EC74 Ronin

0022EC71 Sculptor

0022EC70 Soldier

0022EC6F Space Scoundrel

0022EC6E Xenobiologist

002DFD1A [File Not Found]

How To Unlock & Upgrade Powers

Powers are special abilities you will gain by visiting temples during the Main story path. To unlock them instantly, use the console command player.addspell [Spell ID]. To upgrade powers, use the player.addperk [Perk ID] — each Power has a Spell ID and a Perk ID. We’ll separate them below so you can easily unlock and then upgrade all powers.

player.addspell [Spell ID] Adds a Power with the corresponding [Spell ID]. Replace [Spell ID] text and brackets with the ID number / letters. Use once to unlock the power.

Adds a Power with the corresponding [Spell ID]. Replace [Spell ID] text and brackets with the ID number / letters. Use once to unlock the power. player.addperk [Perk ID] When used with a Power [Perk ID], you wil enhance the Power. Powers can be upgraded 10 times maximum.

When used with a Power [Perk ID], you wil enhance the Power. Powers can be upgraded 10 times maximum. Ex. player.addspell 2bacba unlocks the Anti-Gravity Field Power. Using player.addperk 25e19c upgrades the Anti-Gravity Field Power. Use the same perk command x10 times to fully upgrade.

Adding and upgrading powers is slightly more complicated than usual. Below we’ll list each spell id followed by the matching perk id.

Power Spell IDs | For use with player.addspell [Spell ID]

2BACBA Anti-Gravity Field

2C5390 Create Vacuum

2C538D Creators’ Peace

2BACB5 Earthbound

2C5391 Elemental Pull

2C538F Alien Reanimation

2BACB4 Eternal Harvest

2C538C Grav Dash

2BACB7 Gravity Wave

2C5A62 Gravity Well

2C5399 Inner Demon

2C538B Life Forced

2C5A4E Moon Form

2C5A67 Parallel Self

2C5A66 Particle Beam

2C5389 Personal Atmosphere

2C5A63 Phased Time

2C538A Precognition

2BACB6 Reactive Shield

2C5A54 Sense Star Stuff

2C5A59 Solar Flare

2C5388 Sunless Space

2C5387 Supernova

2C5A53 Void Form