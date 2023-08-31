Starfield: How To Recruit Amelia Earhart | Easter Egg Companion

Most companions in Starfield are pretty simple — you’ll find them in bars across the Settled Systems, or you’ll recruit them working for the Constellation organization. But there’s one very unique companion you can only earn by finishing a truly insane secret mission in the far reaches of space. By discovering a lost colony, you’ll be able to recruit the famous female pilot Amelia Earhart.

Finding Amelia Earhart requires exploring the furthest depths of the Settled Systems — and you’ll need an enhanced ship that can reach the extreme distances. Don’t even attempt this until you can pilot Class B spaceships. Technically, the area where you need to travel is a Level 65 region, meaning you might not normally find this location until after finishing the main story. Here’s where to find one of the best missions in the game.

How To Recruit Amelia Earhart | Secret Companion Guide

To get the most ridiculous companion in Starfield, you’ll need to find an absurd mission with some extremely strong Fallout vibes. Travel to the Charybdis System — to reach it, start from the Ophion / Hyla Systems, travel to the Moloch System -> Shoza System -> Ixyll System -> Zosma System -> Charybdis System. Check the route above. This system can be very tricky to find. You’ll need a Grav Engine with 22+ LY range to reach this system.

WARNING: This region is Level 65. You’ll need a high-level ship just to REACH this distant star. You can purchase a ship with 23+ LY range from the Ship Services vendor. You’ll need to unlock Piloting Rank 2 and Rank 3 for a ship with enough range to reach this system.

Once you arrive at planet Charybdis 3, the mission ‘Operation Starseed‘ will begin.

Operation Starseed Mission : Charybdis 3 (Charybdis System) – The Crucible – Land on the mysterious facility called The Crucible . A robotic voice will beckon you to land.

: Charybdis 3 (Charybdis System) – The Crucible – Land on the mysterious facility called . A robotic voice will beckon you to land. Reaching the facility, talk to the robotic assistant Tobias . Talking to the robot, another character named Ada will arrive — there’s something very strange going on here. You’ll be asked to talk to Franklin , a member of one of several ‘ Societies ‘ in the lost colony.

. Talking to the robot, another character named will arrive — there’s something very strange going on here. You’ll be asked to talk to , a member of one of several ‘ ‘ in the lost colony. This isn’t just any Franklin. This is Franklin Delano Roosevelt — FDR! Everyone in the lost colony is a clone.

This completely absurd concept — with multiple clones of famous figures throughout history — is an incredibly Fallout concept for a lost colony.

After speaking with FDR , all the clones will freely explore the colony. You’ll need to talk to Ghengis Khan — and even Wyatt Earp is trying to sell rooms at the hotel.

, all the clones will freely explore the colony. You’ll need to talk to — and even is trying to sell rooms at the hotel. The multiple societies are in a balance . Outside FDR’s Room you can also find Amelia Earhart . Talk to her and she’ll ask to join you .

. Outside FDR’s Room you can also find . Talk to her and . You can’t help her yet. You can stay in a room by talking to Wyatt Earp.

Talk to Queen Amanirenas — her society has been wiped out — and Queen Amanirenas wants to fix the Facility. By repairing the broken facility, you may be able to release the clones in the lost colony and allow them to freely explore the stars. For now, they’re trapped.

Meanwhile, Genghis Khan is waiting outside the walls. Help him defeat the aliens that attack and talk to him. Finally, talk to Franklin (FDR) one more time before going to the Facility in the east. The three leaders each have a different idea for how to resolve the situation in Crucible.

Amanirenas wants to fix the Facility and be chosen for the new Golden Age.

wants to fix the Facility and be chosen for the new Golden Age. Genghis Khan wants to destroy the Facility and escape.

wants to destroy the Facility and escape. FDR wants disable the Facility but remain on the planet until they’re ready.

Before going to the facility, Wyatt Earp will ask to meet you in a cave and begin the mission ‘Secret Lives‘ — meet him in the cave and learn a truth behind the colony. Wyatt Earp isn’t a clone of Wyatt Earp — he’s a clone of H.H. Holmes the infamous serial killer! You can [Persuade] him to keep the secret, tell everyone, or kill him in the cave.

Either way, proceed to the Facility to finally resolve the lost colony. Fly to the Facility (or walk) and explore. Inside, you’ll find robots fighting a disgusting Maggotmaw infestation. You’ll need to find 7 slates with clues around the facility — objective markers will pop-up. Reach the end, collect the slates and use the computer.

To progress the quest and free everyone, bring the information to one of the three society leaders.

and free everyone, bring the information to one of the three society leaders. Give the notes to Franklin, Ghengis Khan or Amanirenas. Depending on your choice, you will be sent to find the code for the restricted section.

to Franklin, Ghengis Khan or Amanirenas. Depending on your choice, you will be sent to find the for the restricted section. Talk to Ada Lovelace to learn the Beagle — the ship the clones came from — is found at Bel V. And then to Zelazny 1. The distance is 27 LY, which may require an upgrade to your ship, or a crew member with skills in Astrophysics. Go there next.

At the Beagle, you’ll find codes to finally reach the restricted section of the Facility. Return and you’ll be able to resolve the story by selecting one of the three society outcomes — no matter what, you can help Amelia Earhart escape the colony and join you as a fully-fledged crew member. No, you won’t be able to romance her, but she can join your crew or fight with you as a companion. This is easily the weirdest companion in the game — and one of our favorite secretive quests.