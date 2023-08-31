Starfield: How To Get The Mantis Suit & Ship | Hero Easter Egg

There’s a name all evildoers in Starfield fear — the Mantis is on the prowl for spacers and pirates. And you can take up the mantle in the never-ending battle against lawlessness in the Settled Systems by finding the secret lair of the Mantis. This extremely silly Easter egg quest is found in a remote area of space and rewards you with an incredibly useful set of legendary armor. You’ll even acquire a unique spaceship called the Razorleaf. This mission can be found early in the game and completed if you turn down the difficulty — you don’t necessarily have to be Level 30 to claim these awesome rewards.

Find your own personal Batcave in Starfield with this secret mission location. Seriously, these are some of the best rewards you can find in the entire galaxy — the armor set even turns you invisible when you’re not moving. That makes it an awesome find for Stealth builds. If you don’t want the ship? Sell it for a huge profit.

How To Become The Mantis

To unlock an outfit and spaceship that’s truly super, travel to the Denebola System — the system is located between the Cheyenne System and the Kryx System — then go to Denebola 1-B. That’s a moon of Denebola 1, which you’ll see is one of the few areas with a settlement. At the bottom of the planet, you’ll find a location called the Secret Outpost. This is a Level 30 zone, so be prepared before entering!

Mantis Quest : Land on Denebola 1-B ( Denebola System ) near the Secret Outpost to begin the ‘ Mantis ‘ mission. You’ll be tasked to explore the Lair of the Mantis .

: Land on ( ) near the to begin the ‘ ‘ mission. You’ll be tasked to explore the . Outside, a group of Spacers will confront you. Wipe them out and circle around to the main entrance to the lair. There are more Spacers inside.

will confront you. Wipe them out and circle around to the main entrance to the lair. There are more Spacers inside. Progressing deeper into the Mantis Lair , you’ll get an objective to ‘ Learn more about the Lair of the Mantis ‘ — check bodies of Spacers and the area for slates with information and audio logs. Objective markers will appear on bodies carrying slates.

, you’ll get an objective to ‘ ‘ — check bodies of Spacers and the area for slates with information and audio logs. Objective markers will appear on bodies carrying slates. Fight through the Spacers until you reach Livvey.

You’ll want to talk to Livvey. The corridor past him is trapped with a lethal contraption. If you enter, you’ll be sealed inside — there are buttons ahead covered with Spacer dead bodies. You can solve the puzzle or bypass it if you have Master Level Security unlocking ability. You’ll be able to use the computer to the right.

How To Solve the Letter Puzzle : Past Livvey, you’ll reach a corridor full of letters. There are 8 letters total.

: Past Livvey, you’ll reach a corridor full of letters. There are total. You’ll need to step on the letters in the correct order — one letter per row.

Solution: T-Y-R-A-N-N-I-S

Hit the button at the end of the path to solve it. Ahead, defeat the robots and we’ll finally reach the true Lair of the Mantis.

Lair of the Mantis | Secret Suit & Ship

The Lair of the Mantis is a Batman-style lair in a cave, complete with a special spaceship and a superhero suit you can claim. Everything you need to become the Mantis, the legendary bounty hunter, is found in the massive underground Batcave. The Mantis is a heroic mantle passed on from one person to the next — and if you’ve reached the lair, you can become the next Mantis.

The suit is located in the back of the lair. Enter the kitchen and go right to fight a workshop with the set of armor in a display case. Open it to claim three pieces of Legendary Armor.

Legendary Mechanized Mantis Spacesuit : 116 Phys / 84 Engy / 100 Em / 15 Thermal / 30 Airborne / 0 Corrosive / 15 Radiation / 16.20 Mass / 31,755 Value

: 116 Phys / 84 Engy / 100 Em / 15 Thermal / 30 Airborne / 0 Corrosive / 15 Radiation / 16.20 Mass / 31,755 Value Combat Veteran : -15% damge from Human enemies.

: -15% damge from Human enemies. Resource Hauler : Resources weigh 25% less.

: Resources weigh 25% less. Mechanized: +40 carry capacity.

Legendary Mirrored Mantis Space Helmet : 54 Phys / 46 Engy / 50 Em / 20 Thermal / 0 Airborne / 10 Corrosive / 0 Radiation / 5.40 Mass / 8,270 Value

: 54 Phys / 46 Engy / 50 Em / 20 Thermal / 0 Airborne / 10 Corrosive / 0 Radiation / 5.40 Mass / 8,270 Value Chameleon : Blend with the environment while sneaking and not moving.

: Blend with the environment while sneaking and not moving. Analyzer : +10% damage to scanned targets.

: +10% damage to scanned targets. Mirrored: 4% chance to reflect attacks.

Legendary Mirrored Mantis Pack : 47 Phys / 55 Engy / 51 EM / 5 Thermal / 5 Airborne / 0 Corrosive / 20 Radiation / 11.00 Mass / 10,406 Value

: 47 Phys / 55 Engy / 51 EM / 5 Thermal / 5 Airborne / 0 Corrosive / 20 Radiation / 11.00 Mass / 10,406 Value Ablative : -15% incoming Energy damage.

: -15% incoming Energy damage. Fastened : +20 carry capacity.

: +20 carry capacity. Mirrored : 4% chance to reflect attacks.

: 4% chance to reflect attacks. Basic Boostpack

This set of legendary gear is extremely powerful — but the real prize is the Razorleaf. Use the yellow control panel beneath the ship platform to raise the Razorleaf up to the surface. Use the elevator near the entrance to reach the landing platform. Enter the Razorleaf and use the cockpit to claim it.

Once the Razorleaf is claimed, your previous ship will be available from any Ship Services kiosk or vendor. You can set the Razorleaf (or your previous ship) as your Home Ship and keep the Razorleaf in your fleet.

Unique Spaceship Razorleaf: A light vessel with impressive combat capabilities — but doesn’t have room for a large crew or cargo. This is a FREE ship and can be customized immediately without registering.

This is one of the biggest rewards you can find in a secret location — treasure these huge finds and enjoy your new set of unique armor and a full-sized spaceship.