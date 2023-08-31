Starfield: How Romance Works | All Romance Options

Romance is in the air in Starfield. There are four romance options to discover in the galaxy — and romance is much easier to handle than in other games like Baldur’s Gate 3. If you can [Flirt] you’ll be able to make your favorite companion into a lifelong partner. The longer you keep a companion in your party, the more they’ll want to talk — and the more they’ll reveal to you. Progress their personal Companion quests, and you’ll eventually get the option to [Commit]. Check out all the romantic options below and learn how romance works.

How To Romance Works

There are four romance options in Starfield — and all of them are related to the main story. As you progress the story, you’ll unlock companions that will join you on your mission to uncover the secrets of the stars. These companions can also be romanced — and romance is relatively simple in Starfield.

The Basics of Romance :

: After unlocking a companion, you’ll be able to invite them to join you. You can only have one companion with you at a time. These companions will help you fight — and on normal difficulty levels — they cannot be lost. Companions will also appear as passengers on your home ship and can be easily swapped out.

You can romance all four available companions at the same time — initiating romance with one character will NOT block you from romance with another — and there are NO LIMITATIONS. Your body type or pronouns will NOT EFFECT romance options.

Talking to a companion often will also lead to a Companion Quest. These can be somewhat in-depth — make sure to complete the Companion Quests as they unlock to reach the next level of your relationship. There are multiple stages to Companion Quests, so even if you’ve started one, you may need to continue to play with your chosen companion to progress further.

All Romance Options

There are four romance options. All four will unlock as you progress through the Constellation main story missions. Other companions can be found by completing quests or hiring from bars in major settlements — but these characters can NOT be romanced. Romance is only available for the following major companions.

Sarah Morgan : Jemison – New Atlantis – Member of Constellation, an organization you’ll be asked to join to progress the main story. After completing the prologue, follow the steps of ‘One Small Step’ to reach New Atlantis and enter the Lodge. After turning in the alien artifact, Sarah will join you for the ‘The Old Neighborhood’ mission. Completing this main mission and Sarah will join your crew permanently.

: Jemison – New Atlantis – Member of Constellation, an organization you’ll be asked to join to progress the main story. After completing the prologue, follow the steps of ‘One Small Step’ to reach New Atlantis and enter the Lodge. After turning in the alien artifact, Sarah will join you for the ‘The Old Neighborhood’ mission. Completing this main mission and Sarah will join your crew permanently. Astrodynamics ++++

Lasers +++

Leadership ++

Botany +

Sam Coe : Jemison – New Atlantis – Progress the Constellation storyline until you unlock the ‘Empty Nest’ mission. For this mission, you’ll join Sam Coe and travel to Akila City in the Freestar Collective. Complete this mission and Sam will join you as a permanent companion.

: Jemison – New Atlantis – Progress the Constellation storyline until you unlock the ‘Empty Nest’ mission. For this mission, you’ll join Sam Coe and travel to Akila City in the Freestar Collective. Complete this mission and Sam will join you as a permanent companion. Piloting ++++

Rifle Certification +++

Payloads ++

Geology +

Andreja : Jemison – New Atlantis – Complete the Constellation mission ‘Into The Unknown’ and bring Andreja back from Tau Ceti 2. When you return the two artifacts, she will be able to join you permanently at the Lodge. She can turn invisible, making her a good companion for stealth builds.

: Jemison – New Atlantis – Complete the Constellation mission ‘Into The Unknown’ and bring Andreja back from Tau Ceti 2. When you return the two artifacts, she will be able to join you permanently at the Lodge. She can turn invisible, making her a good companion for stealth builds. Stealth ++++

Particle Beams +++

Energy Weapon Systems ++

Theft +

Barret : Jemison – New Atlantis – Complete the mission ‘Back to Vectera’ by returning to Vectera (Narion System). This is the very first planet where we started our adventure. Return and rescue Barret from the Crimson Fleet. Return to the Lodge with Barret

: Jemison – New Atlantis – Complete the mission ‘Back to Vectera’ by returning to Vectera (Narion System). This is the very first planet where we started our adventure. Return and rescue Barret from the Crimson Fleet. Return to the Lodge with Barret Starship Engineering ++++

Particle Beam Weapon Systems +++

Robotics ++

Gastronomy +

And that’s all the romance options in the game! Have a favorite? Let us know — and let us know all the NPCs you wish you could start a romance with. Who knows, the developers at Bethesda might hear our prayers.