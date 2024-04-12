Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins Big at BAFTA Games Awards 2024

Last night, the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 took place in London, bringing together the stars of the gaming world for a night of fancy dress and celebration. Despite being released eight months ago, Baldur’s Gate 3 continued to steal the show, bringing home five total awards including Best Game and the EE Players Choice Award.

Larian’s powerhouse title also snagged the BAFTA awards for Best Narrative and Best Music, while Andrew Wincott, the actor behind Raphael, was named Best Performer in a Supporting Role.

The full list of winners can be seen below:

Debut Game : Venba (Visai Games)

: Venba (Visai Games) Audio Achievement : Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment) Multiplayer : Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)

: Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo) Evolving Games : Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red) Game Design : Dave The Diver (Mintrocket)

: Dave The Diver (Mintrocket) British Game : Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

: Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios) Artistic Achievement : Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment) New Intellectual Property : Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

: Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios) Narrative : Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studio)

: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studio) Performer in a Supporting Role : Andrew Wincott (Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3)

: Andrew Wincott (Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3) Family : Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)

: Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo) Animation : Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

: Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks) Music : Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studio)

: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studio) Game Beyond Entertainment : Tchia (Awaceb)

: Tchia (Awaceb) Technical Achievement : The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Performer in a Leading Role : Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

: Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) EE Players’ Choice Award : Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studio)

: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studio) Best Game : Baldur’s Game 3 (Larian Studio)

: Baldur’s Game 3 (Larian Studio) Special Award: SpecialEffect

The impact Baldur’s Gate 3 has had since its release in August of last year can’t be understated. Nominated for dozens of awards, it didn’t only snag Game of the Year at the BAFTAs, but also at the Golden Joystick Awards, The Game Awards, the D.I.C.E. Awards, and the Game Developers Choice Awards.

Despite the game’s incredible success, Larian Studios has announced that it will be working on a new project next rather than Baldur’s Gate 4.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.