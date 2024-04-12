Sea of Thieves Beta Launches on PlayStation 5

Anyone who has preordered the game is welcome to jump in.

First released for PC and Xbox One in March 2018, Sea of Thieves began its life with rocky reception and uncertainty. Players loved the title’s ship combat and multiplayer aspect, but its overall lack of content caused plenty of frustration. Over the years, it has continued to improve, greatly improving the player experience.

Today, Rare launched the Sea of Thieves closed beta on PlayStation 5, which will run until 9AM UTC on April 15. The beta is open to players who have pre-ordered any version of the game.

Sea of Thieves is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 on April 30 and will feature cross-play support across PC and consoles. This will be developer Rare’s first game to be released on a PlayStation console.

Those participating in the closed beta will be able to earn currency, cosmetic rewards, and Renown. These are all part of Season 11 and can be carried over the full game when it launches at the end of the month. It should be noted, however, that beta participants won’t be able to access the Pirate Emporium in-game shop.

“Progress towards [trophies] will be tracked, carried over and unlocked appropriately upon launch of the retail version,” the game’s website reads.

“When linking your PlayStation and Microsoft accounts, any active pirate character becomes playable in the PS5 version of Sea of Thieves. This means that any progress made with that pirate, including Commendations, cosmetics, Twitch Drops and accumulated gold, Doubloons and Ancient Coins, will synchronise across all other platforms linked to that account,” the FAQ clarifies.