Square Enix Drops Special Trailer for Visions of Mana

The nostalgic trailer shows the progression of the series since its start in 1991.

Visions of Mana, the fifth main title in the Mana series, is scheduled to hit PC and consoles sometime this summer. First announced in 2021, it’s the first mainline game in the series since 2006, and fans are ready to return to director Koichi Ishii‘s magnificent fantasy world. Ahead of its launch, a nostalgic new trailer is sure to make longtime fans shed a tear or two.

In the “Continue Your LIfe with Mana” trailer, a young boy experiences the very start of the Mana series with Final Fantasy Adventure in 1991, followed by Secret of Mana in 1993, Trials of Mana in 1995, and Dawn of Mana in 2006. Now an adult in 2024, he’s gearing up for a brand-new adventure in Visions of Mana.

Check out the video below.

More information about the game’s story appeared last month, along with its characters, elemental vessels, and pikuls.

“In Tianeea, the Fire Village, everyone is preparing to celebrate the coming of the Faerie and the naming of an “alm.” Every four years, alms from around the world are chosen to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the flow of mana power. A soul guard is also chosen to ensure the alms’ safe pilgrimage. Val is one such guard,” the description reads.

The Mana series began with Final Fantasy Adventure for the Game Boy, setting the series up as a side story to Square’s flagship franchise Final Fantasy. However, this changed with the second installment, Secret of Mana, as it became its own series.

Visions of Mana will be released this summer for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.