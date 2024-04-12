Spyro Reignited Trilogy Heading To Xbox Game Pass Next?

Xbox Game Pass is an excellent subscription service if you’re on the latest-generation Xbox console platform. At your disposal are a vast collection of video game titles you can freely download and enjoy. Best of all, we know that every first-party title from Microsoft is guaranteed on the service at launch. However, getting some backlog titles into the catalog is still a slow process. We’ll explain more about that, but a new clue might have pointed toward Spyro Reignited Trilogy being one of the following games to land on the service.

The clue that fans are pointing towards comes from an X user, Klobrille. This account focuses on Microsoft Xbox-related news and recently noted that Spyro Reignited Trilogy was recently added to the Microsoft Store for PC. Further, they noted that also came with a list of Xbox achievements. As a result, it’s speculated that Spyro Reignited Trilogy could soon be on its way to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been added to the Microsoft Store for PC. A Game Pass release seems to be coming soon.



Of course, that isn’t official at the moment, but it’s at least a slight clue of what could be coming. As mentioned, every first-party Microsoft game released will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. However, as you likely already know, Microsoft recently acquired Activision Blizzard. That means a massive catalog of video games still needs to be added to the subscription service.

So far, we only saw one game get added to the mix last month. If you didn’t catch it already, Diablo IV was recently included in the subscription service. That was the start of Activision Blizzard games, and the next could be this Spyro Reignited Trilogy or a mix of games coming to the service.

We can only wait and see what will be unveiled next for the service. However, more than a few fans are waiting to see just when the collection of Call of Duty titles will be gracing Game Pass subscribers. With that said, if you’re fond of replaying the classic Spyro games with a fresh coat of paint, then this trilogy release might keep you busy for a good little while. There’s even a Before You Buy video coverage for this game, which you can view below.

