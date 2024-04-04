Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Get A Preserved Medusa Head

Everything you need to know about the Medusa.

Give the Medusa a taste of its own medicine in Dragon’s Dogma 2. One of the rarest items in the game is the Preserved Medusa Head — the severed head of a monster with the ability to petrify with a glare. Earning the head isn’t easy. You’ll need to find the Medusa’s hiding spot and then perform very specific actions to separate a proper head from the monster’s shoulders. Just killing the Medusa isn’t enough. We’ll explain everything you need to know; how to find the Medusa, how to kill the Medusa, and how to earn the ‘An Eye For An Eye’ achievement.

Where To Find The Medusa

The powerful, unique Medusa monster is totally optional but connected to the quest ‘A Case of Sculptor’s Block‘ — if you want to complete the quest with the best possible outcome, you’ll need to acquire a Medusa Head. Getting a Medusa Head is really tough, and the first step is one of the toughest. Here’s where to find the Medusa.

The Medusa is located in south Battahl. Take the road from Bakbattahl south into the canyon. Here, a road will split toward the forest area to the west.

south into the canyon. Here, a road will split toward the forest area to the west. Use the low bridge and then the rope bridge to reach the forest area of the canyon. There’s a road leading up — look for an optional road blocked by two logs surrounded by stone figures.

Go past the barrier to discover Nera’Battahl Windrift. That’s where the Medusa will appear.

Note that the Medusa will respawn after 14 in-game days. If you fail an attempt to get the Preserved Medusa Head, you can wait 14 days then return. This is one of the longest in-game timers, but this task is so tricky, you can very easily fail it. You don’t need to reload an inn save to get this extremely rare item.

How To Get A Preserved Medusa Head

To truly use the Medusa Head as a weapon, you’ll want to get the Preserved Medusa Head — this Medusa Head has the most power and will last the longest. All medusa heads rapidly decay while carrying them around, so make sure to put in storage when you’re not using them.

How To Get The Preserved Medusa Head : You must cut off the Medusa’s head while the Medusa still has 2+ Health Bars .

: You must cut off the while the Medusa still has . When you target the Medusa’s Head, it will bleed purple and snakes will fly off. You need to deal almost all damage to the head and deal high stun-damage. Stunning it is the best way to cut off the head.

Dealing damage to the head isn’t always enough. You need to “break” the vital — and the easiest way to do that is by stunning it. While on the ground, the Medusa can be killed instantly with a strong attack to the head.

How To Stun The Medusa : One of the best ways to stun the Medusa is by destroying the pillars. A strong attack to break the pillars and knock the Medusa down has a high chance to stun her.

: One of the best ways to stun the Medusa is by destroying the pillars. A strong attack to break the pillars and knock the Medusa down has a high chance to stun her. Alternatively: As a Thief, use the Powder Blast skill. Plant the bomb on her head then detonate. Do this 3-4 times and you’ll stun her. Deliver a strong attack to the head to kill her instantly.

Using the Powder Blast was the best method for us — we managed to take off the head relatively easily. If you don’t have Thief unlocked, I recommend giving that one a try.

The Preserved Medusa Head is a unique item that equips to your belt. Set it and ‘brandish’ the head to turn almost anything into stone. Petrified creatures don’t give XP or drop items, but they’re so easily defeated! Just make sure to put the Medusa head in storage before it rots completely.

How To Unlock ‘An Eye For An Eye’

One of the best achievements in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is turning the Medusa into stone — you’ll earn the ‘An Eye For An Eye’ trophy for giving the Medusa a very ironic defeat. You can do that by cutting off a Preserved Medusa Head and turning her power against her, or by reflecting her power back at her. Reflecting her power is the most fun option, so we’ll explain how to get the mirror shield and turn the Medusa to stone.

To reflect the Medusa’s power back at her, you’ll need to get the Daughter of the Evening Shield — a secret shield located in the Vernworth Castle Vault .

— a secret shield located in the . To enter the vault, go to the Ancient Battleground and open the treasure chest in the bell room. You’ll go to this room automatically when completing the quest ‘ Tolled To Rest ‘ in the east of the battleground.

and open the treasure chest in the bell room. You’ll go to this room automatically when completing the quest ‘ ‘ in the east of the battleground. The Makeshift Vault Key is used to unlock the Vernworth Castle Vault — find it by going down the hall next to the Dining Room / Kitchen in the castle. Down the stairs you’ll find the locked door.

The vault contains the Daughter of the Evening Shield — a powerful shield that can be used by the Fighter or Wayfarer vocations. This is a mirrored shield that reflects the glare of the Medusa back at it!

Equip the Daughter of the Evening Shield and wait for the Medusa to use its petrification attack. Its eyes will glow red and project a circle where it is attacked. Stand in the circle while facing the Medusa with your shield guarding.

and wait for the Medusa to use its petrification attack. Its eyes will glow red and project a circle where it is attacked. Stand in the circle while facing the Medusa with your shield guarding. Do it correctly and the Medusa will freeze.

Any unique items carried by enemies will be dropped — for example, the Medusa does drop a powerful magick bow even if you use the petrification power on it. Enjoy giving Medusa a little payback for all the problems she’s been giving us so far.