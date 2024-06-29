MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Sledgehammer

An MW3 and Warzone mid-season content drop means that new weapons have been added to the loot pool and one of those options is a Sledgehammer.

Melee weapons aren’t the most effective pieces of equipment to take to battle, but they’re certainly fun to use. On small maps such as Shipment and Meat, for example, you can cause chaos with the Sledgehammer.

How to unlock the Sledgehammer in MW3 and Zombies

To get your hands firmly on the weapon, you must complete any of the five challenges that are listed, below.

Multiplayer

Get 30 Operator assists

Get 15 Operator one shot one kills with Recommended Shotguns

Perform 3 finishing moves on enemy Operators

Get 2 Operator fury kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 10 Operator kills with the Gun-Butt of a Recommended Weapon

Get 12 Operator kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4

Get 3 Operator melee double kills

Zombies

Complete 10 contracts

Get 250 one shot one kills with a Pack-a-Punched Recommended Shotgun

Perform 5 finishing moves on Mercs

Get 5 rapid kills 30 times with a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 75 kills with the Gun-Butt of a Recommended Weapon

Get 75 kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4

Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a Recommended Melee Weapon

How to unlock the Sledgehammer in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the East Region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the West Region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the South Region (Ground Zero)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, open 50 loot caches

In Warzone, complete 10 contracts

Now you know how to unlock the Sledgehammer in MW3 and Warzone, you’re ready to swing into action with 20 pounds of carbon steel.