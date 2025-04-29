WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Is Launcing This July, Now Available For Pre-Order

Wuchang could be arriving to test the limits of your sanity… and morality.

Leenzee Games has finally confirmed the release date for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is releasing on July 24, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Game Store, and Microsoft Store. It will also be Day One on Game Pass.

Subsequently, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is now available to pre-order, with these pre-order bonuses on offer as part of the Night & White Pack:

“Night Spectre Enhanced Costume Set” (five costume pieces)

“White Spectre Enhanced Costume Set” (five costume pieces)

“Vermillion War Club (Axe)”

“Glistening Red Mercury Skill Upgrade Item”

The standard edition retails for $ 49.99, and there will also be a deluxe edition for $ 59.99. The deluxe edition comes with these bonuses:

Tiger of Fortune Costume

Draconic Resurgence Costume

Soul Ritual Robe Costume

Overlord’s Regalia Costume

Watcher’s Gaze [Sword]

Dragoncoil Lance [Spear]

Eternal Sovereignty [Dual Blades]

Moonlight Dragon [Sword]

Blood of Changhong Skill Upgrade Item

Of course, if you pre-order the deluxe edition now, you can secure all these respective items all at once.

As we had previously reported, Leenzee Games secured a plum deal with Microsoft Gaming contrasting them from the Chinese game studios we have come to associate with PlayStation. This deal means they secured marketing as an Xbox game, in the same way as Metaphor: REFANTAZIO, and they do also benefit from the potentially larger player base via Game Pass. It was rumored that Leenzee got enough money from the Game Pass deal alone to secure funding for their next game already.

As a quick refresher, Wuchang is not the prototypical noble male protagonist of Chinese folklore and the video games its inspired. She’s a pirate suffering from a Feathering Disease. This disease gives her superhuman powers, but at the cost of her self-control, and implicitly, her sanity. Wuchang is on a quest to regain her memories, fighting both unnatural creatures inspired by local Sichuan mythology, as well as a fictionalized version of the Ming empire.

Appearances aside, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers promises a dark story that doesn’t just allow for its hero to be a cookie cutter protagonist. In fact, without showing their full hand, Leenzee has lightly suggested that their title could have a sanity system. At the same time, could it also have a morality system? Maybe we’re reading too much into this, but if this turns out to be their big surprise, don’t forget that you read it here first.

In the meantime, you can watch Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ latest trailer, featuring the Bride Boss, here.