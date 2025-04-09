Rumor: Wuchang Developer May Already Be Making Their Next Game With Game Pass Money

If this rumor is true, Microsoft should be commended for actually supporting making more games for everyone.

There’s an interesting new rumor about Game Pass and one of its big upcoming titles.

GamesIndustry.biz editor Daniel Camilo shared this rumor on Twitter:

“The next project from Leenzee Games is already greenlit thanks to the money from their Wuchang Game Pass deal. That’s according to sources fairly reliable I’ve been able to talk to.

Wuchang is expected to release this summer (N.H), 2025.

Full transparency: I first learned of this in mid February, and then shared on some socials in mid March after being able to secure more information.

I kept it from Twitter until now because I still wanted to better confirm with one insider in particular, which I did since.

Wuchang will be available at launch on Game Pass (Xbox), and it is that deal that allegedly allowed the Chinese studio to start planning on its next game.

No word on what that title may be exactly, or if it’s in any way already in pre-production or not.

f anyone at Leenzee Games (@playWUCHANG ), @505_Games (international publisher) or @XboxGamePass can or cares to comment on what I just wrote, please do so.

I would like nothing better than a public confirmation (or official rebuttal if that’s the case).

If true, this once again shows how Game Pass (for all its arguable faults)can be of great value to studios trying to secure their projects and ongoing operations. Game Pass deals are, fundamentally, publishing/distribution deals focused on Microsoft’s subscription-based ecosystem.”

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers was first shown in the Xbox Partner Preview event which was held last October 2024. Just last month, Leenzee Games confirmed that it would be releasing in Summer 2025, and also that it would be coming Day One on Game Pass. Notably, the game is also coming to PlayStation 5, on top of PC via Steam.

Unlike the deals Sony has made for their partner games with Chinese developers, Microsoft has demonstrated good faith by allowing their developers to bring their games to multiple platforms. It certainly helps that this game can also be touted as a selling point for Game Pass, but Sony could have made similar arrangements for their games.

If this rumor is true, than we should certainly give Microsoft credit for it. It’s likely that Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be getting the bulk of their players from direct sales on PlayStation 5. But then again, Microsoft certainly won’t be lacking for their own games, or for revenue they’ll be making from those games, including on PlayStation 5. It may have been best for everyone not to have expected too much from this Game Pass deal, but it’s a deal that’s given Leenzee generous rewards in return.