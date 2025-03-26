Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Receives Release Window Of Summer 2025

Leenzee Games and 505 Games have announced the release window for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

They shared this message on Bluesky:

“WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers launches this Summer!

Want the launch date? Share this post and show your support with a Wishlist: https://linktr.ee/wuchanggame”

Originally announced last October 2024, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the latest in the trend of AAA single player action games coming from Chinese game studios, looking to make it big in the global video games market. This time, developer Leenzee Games didn’t choose to associate with Sony or work under their Big Hero China Project. They acquired 505 Games as publisher, but they also seem to have a marketing deal with Xbox.

What also distinguishes Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a unique story, that doesn’t seem as obviously derivative as, say, Black Myth Wukong. As we reported, director Xia Siyuan talked extensively about how the game is heavily inspired by Sichuan culture. Wuchang herself is no cookie cutter ‘cultured’ protagonist. Because of the Feathering Disease she carries, she has acquired superhuman, supernatural powers. But they have a dark side, and that’s something Wuchang struggles with as she can succumb to it, and give way to madness.

This emergence of Chinese game developers happens to parallel the rise of Korean game developers, who seem eager to make a mark on the global industry dominated for decades by their East Asian sibling, Japan. There is no Chinese competitor looking to take on the PlayStation and Nintendo for now. But the preponderance of Chinese game studios, many of whom hired Japanese game developers to bolster their ranks as well, demonstrates that there is a lot of opportunity to be found.

Leenzee Games seems to promise a brighter future than what NetEase has promised us with Marvel Rivals. Because as common as it is for NetEase, hoyoverse, and others to be accused of making copycat, derivative games, Leenzee is coming with a unique idea. In fact, it’s somewhat reminiscent of how Korean studio Round8 made a name for themselves with Lies of P. We’re certainly hopeful that we see more studios emerge with successful original ideas like Lies of P, regardless of where they come from. And we’ll be really happy to see Wuchang: Fallen Feathers become a success in that way as well.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Game Store.