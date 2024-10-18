Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Combines What You Loved From Wukong, Wo Long… And Stellar Blade

505 Games has finally unveiled Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and it turns out it will be another big scale project coming out of China.

After Black Myth Wukong’s gigantic success, many fans have been anticipating Phantom Blade Zero. As it turns out, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is also a game set in mythological ancient China, and made by a Chinese developer, Leenzee games.

We’ll share 505 Games’ official overview, courtesy of Gematsu:

“WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers is a Soulslike, action RPG set in the land of Shu during the dark and tumultuous late Ming Dynasty, plagued with warring factions and a mysterious illness spawning monstrous creatures.

Become Wuchang, a skilled pirate warrior struck by amnesia, who must navigate the uncertainties of her mysterious past while afflicted by the horrific feathering disease. Explore the depths of Shu, enhancing your arsenal and mastering new skills harvested from fallen foes.

Evolve your fighting style by sacrificing elusive Red Mercury and further develop new techniques obtained throughout your action-packed journey. Augment the weapons in your repertoire with powerful enchantments, allowing for a unique approach to combat and strategy that suits your personal style.

Battle against grotesque abominations, drawing on ancient lore to challenge the creeping darkness that threatens the humanity that remains. Your quest for truth will take you through forgotten temples, overgrown ruins, and shadowed paths fraught with peril.

As you piece together Wuchang’s lost memories, your choices will lead you to one of several endings—each determined by the choices made, secrets unearthed and the allies you choose to trust.

Immerse yourself in a rich storyline, dynamic combat system, and breathtaking visuals that offer an unforgettable adventure through lands veiled in chaos and death. Will you reveal the truths of Wuchang’s curse and bring peace to Shu, or will you succumb to the encroaching horrors? The fate of the land rests in your hands.”

We had described Wuchang: Fallen Feathers as a combination of what people love from Black Myth Wukong, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and Stellar Blade, and we stand by that. Like Wukong and Wo Long, Wuchang is in a semi historical setting, mixing history with the mythology that surrounds it.

While we won’t speculate too hard on the setting, we can tell you that there was a historical Ming Dynasty, that fell in 1644. We can also tell you that Shu was the name of a location in Sichuan province, and that there was a historical plague that claimed 200,000 lives near the end of the Ming Dynasty.

You have seen Wuchang, who has character appeal closer to Eve than to Wukong. And if you were paying attention, you may have noticed that Wuchang drew blood from her grotesque enemies, closer to how you fought creatures in Wo Long.

Like Wo Long, we can tell that Wuchang’s enemies also draw from Chinese mythology. Two of Wuchang’s enemies, not as grotesque as the others, seem to be the Chinese fox spirit (huli jing) and the phoenix (fenghuang).

It’s an exciting time for Chinese game developers for sure. Not only are they introducing themselves to an international audience. They are also showcasing the rich culture of China, that is certainly as exciting and intriguing a setting for video games as medieval Europe.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. in 2025. It will also be Day One on Game Pass. You can watch the Xbox Partner Preview trailer below.