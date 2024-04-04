GTA Online’s Community Guidelines Have Been Updated

GTA Online has been known to have issues with hackers and other suspicious play that is against their guidelines. Rockstar Games has now since updated their community guidelines for the online version of the game. Now, this aims more toward the cheating so that the community and overall experience with the Grand Theft Auto Online game.

Many people daily sign onto GTA Online daily, however it can be really annoying really quickly when all of a sudeen you are spawned in a totally different location and then wasted by a car crashing on top of you. GTA Online can be one of the most toxic communities out there – at least besides Call of Duty. When some of these issues happen on the game, it makes some players fully stop playing which obviously isn’t something Rockstar Games wants.

The latest update for GTA Online, which was Thursday, April 4 – since the game gets updates on every Thursday. Rockstar is now expressing how these haviors now against the guidelines are punishable and can be punished with a temporary suspension all the way to a report to law enforcement – the catalories for this are: fair play, respect, and safety. A lot of these are self explanatory about what they are, like not harassing other players, or trying to get or use a user’s identity against them, or sharing graphic content, according to GameRant.

These changes to the gudelines are here to help make the GTA Online community even better and hopefully safer for all users. Grand Theft Auto Online is available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.