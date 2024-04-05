Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Free DLC

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League just released in February and it is already set to get some free DLC. The developer’s of the game, Rocksteady have already announced that there will be a limited-time DLC for the game that will be completely free to everyone that owns the game. This is a part of a springtime promotion that allows players to get this live-service DLC for free, this is a way for players to return to the game after release according to Gamerant.

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is another game in the Arkham series, the first game being Batman: Arkham Asylum. Now it is time to join the Suicide Squad and enter into the open-world.

The DLC will give players who redeem it a free outfit every day they log into the game from April 3 all the way until April 7, meaning players will have a week to get free items. The game had a rocky start at first, while many also liked the game, doing a promotion like this will definitely help with getting more players in the game daily at least for a bit.

Recently the game got its first content update just a little bit ago which added a legendary Gotham baddie Joker. With this being a live stream game, it seems that the updates will be a big part of the game to keep it alive. Sadly enough, it still seems not enough people were pleased by the game so there is no telling how long this will last.