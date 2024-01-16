Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Gets Gameplay Launch Trailer

Credit: Rocksteady

As we slowly approach the “gaming overload” that will fill up many gamers weeks in late January and early February, the biggest “curiosity” of them all has to be Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League. The title from Rocksteady Studios has been years in the making, and that’s not exactly a good thing in this case. While delaying a game won’t necessarily make it worse, that also doesn’t mean it’ll make it better. In this case, we’re talking about how the title keeps showing its “true colors” via previews and trailers, and many aren’t excited about what’s coming.

But before we get to that, let’s highlight the new “gameplay launch trailer” the title just released. In it, we see the setup for the game via the Suicide Squad being busted out of Arkham for “good behavior” so that they can take down the Justice League, which Brainiac has controlled. They’re led by Amanda Waller, who is arguably giddy to have them “show her what they’ve got.”

If you don’t know, Waller REALLY doesn’t like superheroes, but we digress. What follows are several cutscene clips of the Squad in action within Metropolis, taking down the many goons of Brainiac and starting to go up against the Justice League. We even hear the voice of Green Lantern, the John Stewart version, for the first time!

You can tell that the voice acting and cutscenes will be on point, and that will be enough to entice some players to try it out. But will it bring everyone to the table?

We ask that because Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League isn’t anything like the three Batman-focused titles that Rocksteady did before. They claimed they wanted to “evolve” things and do something that fans wouldn’t expect. Using the Suicide Squad was a clever idea, but the gameplay loop of running, jumping, shooting, and repeating has many fans wondering how well it’ll work.

There was a massive preview event for the game recently, and it brought out those feelings in many gaming critics. While some weren’t going to pass judgment “too quickly,” they did note that it didn’t feel like a Rocksteady title.

In the comments section of the YouTube video, the negativity toward the game is so strong that many fans fear that Rocksteady Studios could go under because the game seems to be “DOA” before it even launches. We’ll find out on February 2nd.