Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Unveils Mrs. Freeze Content

Some of you might be surprised to see this story pop up today. After all, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League is easily the biggest AAA flop of 2024 so far. It was supposed to be a game that continued the trend of great Rocksteady titles and brought even more fun to the DC Comics universe. Instead, it was a mediocre looter-shooter at best, and it was one that pretty much betrayed the core of what the characters and world of DC were about in various ways. So, given all of its failures, hearing Rocksteady plug Season 2 content for the game, even though it’s unclear how many people are going to play it, seems kind of…odd.

To be fair, they might not have a choice in the matter, as they might feel compelled to release and show off the content because they have nothing else going for themselves currently, which may be a sign of things to come. Regardless, as you can see in the image above, the new “roadmap” for Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Season 2 has dropped, and the new character that people will get to play is Mrs. Freeze. Yes, as in Nora, not Victor. Then again, it’s not specifically confirmed it’s Nora, but it’s implied.

Alongside the new character will come a variety of new weapon packs, including ones inspired by other cold-themed DC Comics villains like Captain Cold and Killer Frost. You’ll also see that there are some new Brainiac boss fights that you can do where you’ll have to fight multiple Justice League members at once to try and “seal the deal.” There are also new costume packs for you to deck out your Suicide Squad members in, including some outfits from past games by Rocksteady. Again, whether anyone plays this or not is debatable at best.

After all, not long after the game came out, Warner Bros Discovery revealed that the game cost the company about $200 million, which is terrifying in all sorts of ways, and many are surprised that Rocksteady hasn’t been announced for a shutdown, given recent bad trends. Then, another report revealed that Rocksteady wasn’t even supposed to make a game like this, but WBD canceled their other project and forced them to make this instead. With that kind of “secret origin,” it’s unsurprising that the game fell flat on its face, and the team is struggling to keep things going.

One can only imagine what will happen next.