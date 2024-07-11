Prime Gaming Reveals Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Will Be Free For Prime Day

If you don’t already know, Amazon Prime Day is on the 16th and 17th. That’s right, it’s only a few days away, and that means that YOU have the chance to rake in some big rewards across all of Amazon should you have your membership. On the gaming side, Prime Gaming has been offering a slew of titles for people to partake in for some time now, slowly releasing a new game to get for free without any strings outside of having the membership. In a twist, though, ComicBook.com reveals Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League has just been announced as one of the last free games to be given out.

That’s right, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, which came out in February of this year, is being given FOR FREE on Prime Day for those who have Prime Gaming. That says quite a bit, wouldn’t you agree? For context, it was one of three new games that would be given out on the 16th and 17th, with the other two games being Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider. The difference is that those games came out in 2021 and 2015, respectively. They are MUCH older titles and thus have more reason to be included in this Prime Gaming deal. The Suicide Squad’s title isn’t even six months old, and yet, it’s being given out for free. How is that possible?

The simple answer is that the game was DOA in many ways from its launch earlier in 2024. The game had been developed by the legendary Rocksteady, who gave Batman his mostly legendary trilogy over the last 15 years or so. Then, they were asked by Warner Bros to make a new game based on the Suicide Squad and make it a live-service title. If you recall, Batman’s games were NOT live service; they were a third-person single-player narrative-drive piece. That’s a huge jump to make for a developer to go from one style to the other.

Sure enough, while the game looked beautiful and had the typical voice talent you would expect from a Rocksteady game, the gameplay quality wasn’t there at all. The “looter shooter” style made everything feel dull and repetitive, and the story couldn’t keep things going. Just as bad, the focus on the “Elseworlds” DLC, which recently got delayed despite being given its release date not too long ago, made it clear that this was never meant to be anything more than a money-earning title. The joke is that it didn’t make money, lost WB a lot of money, and now you can get it free on Prime Gaming.