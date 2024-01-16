Could Final Fantasy VII Remake Arrive on Xbox Soon?

As the countdown continues toward a certain sequel with everyone on the edge of their seats, given what might happen within it, let’s not forget what started this whole thing. Specifically, let’s not forget how great Final Fantasy VII Remake was, as it was a title that many wondered about regarding quality for some time. After all, the game had a VERY bumpy development cycle, to the extent that it was released many years after it was first announced, and there were all sorts of rumors about what the heck was going on during that point. But when it was released, it was everything fans could’ve hoped for, and more.

The game wasn’t just a “remake.” The title was something so much more. It was a bold reinterpretation of the story and gameplay and made everything feel advanced, modern, and arguably better. Sure, many were thrown at first that the game only covered the Midgar storyline and thus confined people within the city for the duration of the game and its DLC, but it worked in its favor by taking that time to flesh out the world, characters, and giving players more to do.

So, why are we bringing all this up now? Well, on Reddit, an insider posted that Final Fantasy VII Remake might finally be coming to Xbox. Their “source” claimed that Square Enix and Microsoft had “tentative” talks to get the remake to their platform.

Now, given how there are plenty of rumors about the remake going on right now, including that it might be a launch title for the next Nintendo platform, you might be in a position to scoff and just ignore it. However, if you recall the events of late 2023, Xbox said that they were aiming to get more Square Enix titles on their platforms, even announcing that Square Enix’s MMO within that universe would finally arrive in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S.

Microsoft hasn’t been doing well in Japan since, well, ever, and so getting big Japanese games to come to their platforms, even well after their release date, would still be a win for them.

Yes, this is just a rumor, but it makes more sense than certain rumors that have been going around recently.

Plus, all of this just hypes up the arrival of the sequel on February 29th. It is a title that will expand the story, world, and characters even further, and fans can’t wait to get it.