Multiple Studios Reportedly Developed Indiana Jones Game

Harrison Ford might finally be ready to hang up the hat, but Indiana Jones is far from being done. While we might have to wait in order to see where the cinematic universe goes with this IP, there is a video game project being developed. We won’t hold it against you if you don’t remember the announcement. The Indiana Jones game has next to nothing right now in regard to information. We got the reveal of a game being developed by MachineGames in 2021, and since then, there have been no updates. But that should change later this week.

The Xbox Developer Direct will feature the Indiana Jones video game. That should finally open up on what the game will entail for fans who have patiently been waiting. But before this event actually takes place, new details have emerged. Now, these are not details on the game per se. Instead, this is information on the development of the game. We knew that MachineGames was the main development team behind the project. However, it’s not out of the ordinary for studios to delegate some of the work to other teams.

(FYI) According to @Middleagegamegy Indiana Jones has not only been developed by Machine Games, but has been co-developed by 343 Industries, id Software, and Tango Softworks



Timestamp:https://t.co/bO5qIfM5Gw pic.twitter.com/TGpL5GDUvL — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) January 13, 2024

Today, thanks to a post from Idle Sloth featuring a clip from the Xbox Infinite Podcast, we’re getting an idea of who might be lending a hand with the game. Now, this is all just rumors, as we don’t have anything official on the matter. But if proven true, then not only does this Indiana Jones game have MachineGames working on the project, but also id Software, Tango Gameworks, and even 343 Industries. Now, if the studio’s names don’t offer much, some franchises these teams have previously worked on include Wolfenstein, The Evil Within, Doom, and Halo.

Again, we should hopefully know more about this upcoming Indiana Jones game soon. Later this week is the Xbox Developer Direct stream, which might be a good highlight of this project. Furthermore, there were website domains made that could indicate a title for this game. At any rate, we’ll just have to wait and see what this week brings in terms of Indiana Jones news. While we wait, you can check out the initial announcement teaser that came out a couple of years ago below. That’s about all the official marketing we have at the current moment.