Indie Game Made By One Person Becomes Most Played Steam Deck Game

The Steam Deck is a really cool device that every gamer would enjoy. It allows players to have all their favorite Steam games on their handheld, or download Windows and have even more games at their fingertips. However, there are many games that are popular on the device but this indie title has outshined Baldur’s Gate 3 and Fallout 4, which are also approved for the Steam Deck.

Stardew Valley is created by one person and has been a game for a few years now that many love. It was announced in a tweet from Value which went on the most popular games on the Steam Deck so far, the lineup having many games that have been popular over the past few months according to GameRant.

Whoa, how is it May already?! Below are the top played games of April 2024 on Steam Deck, sorted by playtime. What have you been playing? pic.twitter.com/NQ6FXqe1Fn — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) May 1, 2024

The top 20 most popular Steam Games featured Stardew Valley, Fallout 4, Baldur’s Gate 3, Elden Ring, Grand Theft Auto V, and may more. But it makes since why the cozy Stardew Valley game is the one getting so much attention, especially on a handheld console. The game is already available on Nintendo Switch and mobile, allowing it to work super smoothly on a handheld computer such as the Steam Deck.

On top of all that, the system can also easily allow mods to be added to the game and even be synced up with your gaming computer as well. It makes the process so quick and easy for games to farm literally anywhere especially with the game being available in a offline mode.

Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and mobile.