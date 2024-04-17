Alone In The Dark (2024): All Puzzle Solutions | Chapter 1 Derceto & French Quarter Guide

Blaze through Chapter 1 with our full walkthrough, complete with solutions to every puzzle.

We’re blazing through Alone In The Dark (2024) and covering all the puzzles as quickly as possible. While the scares are plentiful, it’s the puzzles that keep us up at night. Unlike Resident Evil 4 or Dead Space, the puzzles here are no joke — you’ll need to comb through clues and solve multiple riddles to complete a single room. Often, you’ll need to search the entire mansion before finding the key items you need. We’re going to explain everything you need to know as simply as possible. And we’ll also include a general walkthrough for each area, so you know what to do and how to do it.

And don’t miss out on our Alone In The Dark (2024) endings guide to learn how to get all three additional secret endings.

Chapter 1 | First Key Items

The beginning of Chapter 1 is relatively straightforward. Collect the key items as you progress to unlock doors.

Flashlight + Kitchen Garden Key : Found in the first stable in the garage. Collect the Flashlight to also acquire the Kitchen Garden Key.

: Found in the first stable in the garage. Collect the Flashlight to also acquire the Kitchen Garden Key. Housekeeper’s Key : In the Conservatory. Found in a broken pot near the large tree.

: In the Conservatory. Found in a broken pot near the large tree. Derceto Floor Plans + Piazza Key: Found in the Orderly’s Room. Leave the cellar and enter the room with the open door. The map is on the right wall.

Reach the front door to let Emily inside and you’ll teleport to the first puzzle.

Puzzle #1: Room #4 Locked Box

Collect the [Commonplace Book] and [Painted Tile] from the art table.

Use the Painted Tile on the Locked Box.

Place Space #1 (top-left) onto Space #2 (top-center).

Place Space #2 onto Space #5

Place Space #3 onto Space #6

Batiste’s Keys: Collected automatically after entering the shop at the end of the first street of the French Quarter level.

The French Quarter is extremely linear and straightforward. Use the keys to unlock the gate down the street, then go upstairs to the Seance Room. There are multiple enemies in the area you’ll need to take down. The next room has a full puzzle.

Puzzle #2: French Quarter Seance Room

Collect the [Talisman] from the seance table. Place on the circular disc on the table. To solve the puzzle, input the correct coordinates on the talisman. The coordinates are found on the Talisman Schematics clue under the Investigations tab.

The coordinates are [ 3-5-8 ].

]. To input the coordinates, turn the outer ring (largest ring) so [3] is at the bottom of the ring. There is a small triangle pointer.

Match each number to the pointer on the talisman. Turn the center ring to [5] so the large pointer on the talisman is pointing at [5].

Finally, turn the inner ring (smallest ring) to point at [8]. Do this and the talisman will lock into place.

The exit door will crack open. Go through to complete the chapter.