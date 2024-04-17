Alone In The Dark (2024): All Puzzle Solutions | Chapter 2 Derceto & Oil Rig Guide

We’re walking you through the first major puzzles of Derceto in Chapter 2 of Alone in the Dark (2024). This is when you’ll get (mostly) free reign of the mansion grounds, with multiple rooms to explore and several puzzles to complete. To get to the second major level you’ll need to get two broken plates — and each one of those plates requires a puzzle. The puzzles here are no joke, so let’s talk about solving them. We’re covering everything up to and including the Bayou Oil Rig level. Here’s how to reach it and a quick run through to beat it.

And don’t miss out on our Alone In The Dark (2024) endings guide to learn how to get all three additional secret endings.

Puzzle #3: Room #6 Puzzle

Use [Batiste’s Key] to enter the Clerk’s Office. Inside, open the desk drawer to get the [Room #6 Key]. Go upstairs and unlock the door to Room #6. There is a strange lock we need to open with unfamiliar runes.

Collect Perosi’s Journal Clue from the sofa in the back corner. The table shows astrology names and symbols. Press [View] to get a closer look. The table also is labeled with numbers going clockwise from 1 to 12.

Go to the wall six paintings. Flip the paintings so only the black rot is showing — flip paintings #2, #3 and #6.

This will show three names: William, Franklyn and Norah.

Look at the painting with ten portraits. Each portrait has a number. Note the numbers for William , Franklyn and Norah .

, and . The numbers are [2-9-4].

Open Perosi’s Journal. The numbers correspond to [Pieces – Libra – Taurus]. Input the matching symbols into the small lock.

The symbols look like [H – Upsidedown U – O]

Solve the puzzle to gain the [Broken Plate].

Puzzle #4: Garden Puzzle [Broken Plate]

Reach the Garden by using [Batiste’s Key] on the Library door. Go through the Small Parlor to the Conservatory to reach the Kitchen Garden. Leaving the Small Parlor, the room will change. Collect the [Bolt Cutter] from the table and use it on the chain lock to escape.

In the Kitchen Garden, look in the well opposite the Conservatory doors. There is a well with a [Broken Plate] at the bottom.

Use the [ Bolt Cutters ] on the Chained Door near the patio. There’s a ladder to the left you can raise to create a shortcut.

] on the Chained Door near the patio. There’s a ladder to the left you can raise to create a shortcut. Collect the [ Water Hose ] from the shed.

] from the shed. Use the [ Water Hose ] on the yellow hose on the ground. This will place the hose inside the well.

] on the yellow hose on the ground. This will place the hose inside the well. Follow the yellow hose and turn the valve to fill the well with water. Now you can collect the [Broken Plate].

We now have both [Broken Plates] and can access the next level.

Puzzle #5: Gallery Clock Puzzle

Open the grandfather clock in the second floor Gallery. Place both [Broken Plates] on the disc to begin the puzzle. Solve the puzzle by moving the pieces to match the lines in the center. The middle piece cannot be moved.

Move Slot #4 to Slot #2 and adjust to match the circle in the center.

Move Slot #4 to Slot #8.

Move Slot #4 to Slot #6. Turn Slot #4 to match.

Move Slot #7 to Slot #3.

Move Slot #1 to Slot #7.

Move Slot #1 to Slot #9. Turn all plates to match the center.

The clock will stop. Take note of the three clocks. The numbers are [6-4-3]. Line up the talisman so each number is located on the pointer. [6] on the larger ring, [4] on the center ring and [3] on the smallest ring.

Enter the hallway to Jeremy’s Room to enter the Swamp level.

Bayou Oil Rig Level Walkthrough

Enter the boat house in the first area with the raised bridge. Go to the Locker Room on the left and open the locker to get the [Jetty Key]. Unlock the bolted Locker Room door. Go to the office building near the entrance.

Use the [Jetty Key] in the office. Enter the shack behind to get the [Bridge Lever]. Return to the boathouse and use the [Bridge Lever] to lower the bridge. Go upstairs and to the open window to get knocked into the next area.

In the next area, go left to the red gate. Attack it with any melee weapon in the area to smash through. Explore or enter the Oil Field ahead. The enemies swarm this area. You can sprint straight to the bridge, then to the Oil Platform.

Use the lever near the ladder, then climb up. Climb to the top of the oil rig.

At the top, collect the [Tough Cloth] past the rope. Use the cloth on the rope to zipline down to the swamp beyond.

You’ll encounter a large monster. Don’t worry, it won’t return outside of cutscenes. Progress to the Hateful Mound to complete the level.